8 Strange Beer Collaborations That Will Make Your Brain Twist and Stout
Craft beer is booming in America. There are currently over 7,000 breweries in the country pumping out lagers, pilsners, IPAs, stouts, porters, and countless other unique and delicious styles. The craft brewing community is full of collaborations between breweries and bands, candy makers, fast food restaurants, and even formerly prominent movie rental stores. Check out some of our favorite strange collaborations below.
Photo: katleho Seisa (Getty Images)
1/8
10 Barrel The Last Blockbuster
Before Netflix took over, Blockbuster was the store where everyone got the hottest new movie releases. Sadly, all but one of the stores have since closed. The last one is in Oregon and that’s why the Oregon-based brewery 10 Barrel paired with the former chain to create a beer that pairs perfectly with whatever streaming service you use instead of Blockbuster.
2/8
Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter
Even though Dunkin’ is available in different states, it was founded in New England so it’s no surprise the iconic chain would pair with Boston’s Harpoon Brewery to craft a rich, roasted coffee porter.
3/8
Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter
Pennsylvania’s Yuengling is the oldest brewery in America and Hershey’s is arguably the most well-known chocolate maker in America. So, it only made sense that the two brands would collaborate to make a limited-edition chocolate porter.
4/8
Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale
This 8.5 percent ABV brew was made in Berlin and is a collaboration between the San Diego-based brewery Stone Brewing and the German liqueur made up of 56 herbs, roots, and spices. We love both Arrogant Bastard and Jager on their own, so this combo is bound to be a winner.
5/8
Stone Enter Night Pilsner
This 5.7 percent ABV Pilsner was made in collaboration with rock band Metallica. It’s crisp, light, and pairs perfectly with heavy guitar riffs and extended drum breaks.
6/8
Dogfish Head Dragons & YumYums
Dogfish Head is known for its innovating, exciting beers. That’s why it was no surprise when the Delaware-based brewery collaborated with beloved band the Flaming Lips to create this dragon fruit and yumberry, fruity beer.
7/8
Planters Mr. IPA-Nut
Sure, we enjoy eating peanuts while drinking beer. The combination of salty nuts and malty beer works perfectly together. But we’d never think famous nut brand Planters would collaborate with Noon Whistle Brewing to create an IPA chock full of honey roasted peanuts. But they actually did.
8/8
Weyerbacher White Castle Beer
Beer and burgers go together like…well, beer and burgers. That’s why fans of brews and beef are pretty stoked to learn that Weyerbacher and White Castle are collaborating to create a beer to be served at 400 locations in 13 states. It’s a still unnamed Kolsch-style beer, but that won’t stop us from being excited for this future brew.
