Living / Food & Drink
stouts

Brewer Approved: The Best Stouts For Fall Drinking

by Christopher Osburn

Stouts are malty, rich, and full of chocolate and coffee flavors (even if they don’t contain either), making them the perfect brew to sip on crisp fall nights. Whether you choose a milk stout, dry stout, or barrel-aged stout, you’re in for some satisfying drinking. We asked brewers to tell us their favorite stouts for autumnal imbibing. Some are household names, others are popular among craft drinkers, and others aren’t so well known. What we do know is that we’d be happy to drink down each and every one.

Photo: mediaphotos (Getty Images)

Brewer approved: The Best American-Made Oktoberfest Beers

Bewer approved: Best Game Day Pizza and Beer Team-Ups

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.