Bartender Approved: Favorite Beer and Pizza Team-Ups on Game Day

Sundays are all about football, so you’re probably not going to want to spend any time hunched over a stove cooking a meal. That’s why delivery was invented, especially for pizza. But those game day slices need to be washed down with the right beverage — obviously, beer. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to beers to pair with pizza.

Photo: Anna Bizon (Getty Images)

1/9 Boomtown Ingenue Blonde Ale “I would grab something local like the Boomtown Brewery Ingenue Blonde Ale. Light, crisp, refreshing, and sessionable.” – Hilary Chadwick, director of food & beverage at Viviane in Beverly Hills Photo: Boomtown

2/9 Great Lakes Eliot Ness “If I'm eating pizza, I'm drinking an Eliot Ness from Great Lakes Brewing Company. This Vienna Lager provides wonderful malt and a crisp hoppiness to both enrich and cleanse your palate while washing down each cheesy bite.” – Chris Heinrich, head bartender at Tre Rivali in Milwaukee Photo: Great Lakes

3/9 Pizza Port Ponto “Pizza Port Ponto Session IPA. This beer is literally made at a pizzeria. Its lower ABV means you can wash down a lot of pizza with it while enjoying its still prevalent hop character.” – Sarah LM Mengoni, bartender at Double Take in Los Angeles Photo: Pizza Port

4/9 Miller High Life “When pairing beer and pizza, I like to keep it simple. Miller High Life. You can't go wrong with the Champagne of beers.” – Rodrigo Retamoza, assistant manager at The Living Room at the W Hotel in Los Angeles Photo: Miller



5/9 Eppig 10:40 to Denver “I'm a huge fan of West Coast IPAs. Local San Diego Brewery Eppig has my favorite one: 10:40 to Denver. Its balanced malt and hops make it perfect for a spicy slice of pizza.” – Jessica Stewart, Bar Manager Fort Oak in San Diego Photo: Eppig

6/9 Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA “If I have a piece of pizza, there is no beer I would reach for before Bodhizafa IPA from Georgetown Brewing. Extremely well balanced, always fresh, and easy to find. The perfect new Seattle IPA, showcasing the best hops and malts the region has to offer As Seattle beer nerds say, why is Bodhi the best? It just is.” – Adam Christl, beer director at Shaker + Spear in Seattle Photo: Georgetown

7/9 Logsdon Seizoen “Saisons go great with pizza. Logsdon Farmhouse ales get it right. The yeasty notes naturally pair well with pizza and the acidity helps complement and cut some of the delicious cheesy fats.” – Amy Wong, lead bartender at King Tide Fish & Shell in Portland, Oregon Photo: Logsdon

8/9 Pizza Port Swami's IPA “I’m going to go with Carlsbad Pizza Port. I’d probably go with their Swami’s IPA from their core list but could also be talked into a fun seasonal offering, too.” – Stephen George, beverage director at 20|Twenty Grill in Carlsbad, California Photo: Pizza Port



9/9 Veza Sur Spanglish “Veza Sur Spanglish, Latin Lager. It has a medium/light-body with a slight noble hop aroma. Crisp and refreshing, it’s perfect for a hot Miami day pair well with margherita pizza.” – Oscar Amaya, bar manager and head mixologist at The Rusty Pelican in Miami Photo: Instagram

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.