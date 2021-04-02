Living / Culture / Food & Drink / Sports

Cleveland Brewery Attempts to Influence Indians to Change Team Name Using Their Beer, Can’t Really Get More Offensive Than It Already Is (Or Can It?)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Saucy Brew Works

In recent years, there’s been a rise in the visibility of sports team names and mascots that are not socially acceptable in contemporary America. This is especially true about indigenous-based teams. The first major domino to fall was the Washington Redskins. After years of controversy, the team was finally renamed The Washington Football Team prior to the 2020 season. The next team on the list? The Cleveland Indians.

The professional baseball team already removed its cartoonish and massively racially insensitive “Chief Wahoo” mascot. The team has plans to rename the team, but it hasn’t happened yet. One brewery thinks they can help the process. They did this by launching a campaign to rename the team the Cleveland Municipals.

To help with this campaign, the brewery, Saucy Brew Works is set to launch a beer called Municipals Munich-style Helles Lager on April 5th.

The name is a reference to the old, massive stadium that was once situated on Lake Erie and was home to the Indians and Browns. The hope the launch of this beer will draw attention to their goal of changing the name to the Municipals. We’re all for the new name. It sounds a lot better than the Cleveland Mistakes by the Lake.

