Culture / Sports
Cleveland Guardians

Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Cleveland Indians’ New Team Name, Better Off Just Staying a ‘Baseball Team’

by Mandatory Editors

This morning, the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians officially changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians. The new moniker was announced via video narrated by none other than Tom Hanks and featuring the tunes of The Black Keys.

The news immediately went viral on social media, with baseball fans, hotheads, and nut jobs alike chiming in on the non-offensive new name. Twitter in particular had a field day.

Most people either hated the name or were just glad it got changed, even if “a baseball team” might have been a better pick. Others were hoping against hope that the new mascot would be Groot, that odd-looking creature from Guardians of the Galaxy. Whether or not Guardians is a good enough name is an issue where we’ll all have to agree to disagree on – but we can unanimously say that these tweets about the Cleveland Guardians were hilarious.

Cover Photo: Twitter