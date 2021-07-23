Mandatory Funniest Tweet Reactions to Cleveland Indians’ New Team Name, Better Off Just Staying a ‘Baseball Team’

This morning, the Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians officially changed its name to the Cleveland Guardians. The new moniker was announced via video narrated by none other than Tom Hanks and featuring the tunes of The Black Keys.

The news immediately went viral on social media, with baseball fans, hotheads, and nut jobs alike chiming in on the non-offensive new name. Twitter in particular had a field day.

Most people either hated the name or were just glad it got changed, even if “a baseball team” might have been a better pick. Others were hoping against hope that the new mascot would be Groot, that odd-looking creature from Guardians of the Galaxy. Whether or not Guardians is a good enough name is an issue where we’ll all have to agree to disagree on – but we can unanimously say that these tweets about the Cleveland Guardians were hilarious.

Cover Photo: Twitter

I think they chose it cause it ends in dians and they can keep the same general font lol https://t.co/Z78tEsxuWY — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 23, 2021

Nothing but respect for MY Guardians https://t.co/tCzcc1QOIa pic.twitter.com/v8ecnu8XAA — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 23, 2021

If they don’t sing “Let me Groot, Groot, Groot

For the home team” during “Take me out to the ballgame” I’m gonna be furious.#ClevelandGuardians https://t.co/bvOBIzwrKG — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 23, 2021

Welcome the Cleveland Guardian’s new mascot pic.twitter.com/656Kn2KTqE — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) July 23, 2021

If they name Groot the mascot, I’m back in. pic.twitter.com/Hwcq16Uz7E — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) July 23, 2021

Realistically no matter what name they came up with it probably would’ve gotten roasted but the “Cleveland Guardians” is just objectively bad — Big Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) July 23, 2021

Cleveland Guardians sounds like an XFL team name — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) July 23, 2021

Cleveland Guardians of the Galaxy is still better than Indians. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 23, 2021

I would have chosen Spiders. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 23, 2021

The Cleveland Indians redesigning their logo to the Cleveland Guardians in four steps. pic.twitter.com/UOwjrsToBb — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 23, 2021