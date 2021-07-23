Meanwhile in New York: Brawl Breaks Out at Yankee Stadium After Fan Pegs Outfielder in the Head, It’s a Beautiful Day For Baseball (Video)

Anyone who says baseball is boring hasn’t been to a Yankees-Red Sox game. Like the one where a fan was banned from all 29 MLB stadiums (for life) after throwing a fastball at the back of Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo’s head. And that was just beginning.

Sure, it could have gone either way. The bullpen scouts could have recruited the rogue pitcher for having one helluva of an arm (um, do we smell a new baseball classic starring Kevin Costner?) But it didn’t go that way. Homeboy got booted from all of baseball after succumbing to the crowd of mostly Yankee fans chanting “Throw it back!” – a reference to the wayward baseball Verdugo had tossed to a lone Sox fan in the bleachers.

After the incident, the gameplay was stopped for several minutes as Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled his players off the field so Verdugo could calm down. Rightly so, the outfielder was floored.

A fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo… pic.twitter.com/V8F55GE4fM — Justin Groc (@jgroc) July 18, 2021

Though the timeout worked for Verdugo, it didn’t do much for the stands. With the crowd riled up, it was only a matter of time before a fight broke out. All it took was a couple of teenagers trash-talking some dude’s girlfriends and voila: Fireworks.

Despite the rain, things got heated quickly. Check out the mayhem:

While at first glance, it looks like yet another example of how sporting events have become a breeding ground for fisticuffs, a closer examination proves this isn’t a story of raging sports fanatics pissing decorum down the toilet, but one of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

In fact, it’s amazing to see fans from both teams working together for once. Take note of the pure joy this amazing teamwork brought to fans below:

By adding new levels of interactivity with the players along with opportunities to punch a stranger in the face, baseball can and will remain America’s favorite pastime.

Photos: Twitter (@RJsportsEh)

1/10 Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside) More weird news. Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)

2/10 Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip More weird news. Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)



3/10 Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie More weird news. Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)

4/10 Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree More weird news. Photo: Facebook



5/10 Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey More weird news. Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)

6/10 Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident More weird news. Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)



7/10 Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious More weird news. Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)

8/10 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes More weird news. Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)



9/10 Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival More weird news. Photo: Twitter

10/10 Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off More weird news. Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.