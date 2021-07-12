Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
When you first start dating someone, you pull out all the stops. After all, as in baseball, you want to hit all the bases as quickly as you can. (Once you’ve scored a home run, you can kick back in the stands and eat all the hot dogs and drink all the beer.) So we can’t blame Drake for renting out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles for his second date with model Johanna Leia. (You have seen her, right?)
View this post on Instagram
Go big or go home. Ahem.
The couple enjoyed dinner at a flower-filled table for two next to the baseball field. A private bartender stood by to serve adult beverages.
But just because they had the place to themselves didn’t mean they had any privacy. Nope. ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Christi nabbed pics from the sky.
.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo
— Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021
Twitter had some hilarious reactions to the stunt – and to the invasion of privacy.
Drake lyrics in his next song is going to be like” Rented out Dodger Stadium for a dinner date. Shawty looks way better than what’s on my plate. My love holds no bounds I had to demonstrate.” Lol
— Gmack (@Gmack34875979) July 9, 2021
Johanna Leia must be easily impressed by anything, because I would’ve laughed at this.
— ♕ (@celinestan_) July 9, 2021
— Black Cosmopolitan (@blkcosmo) July 9, 2021
The man got a 100 million dollar mansion u want that privacy go there
— ScottMalkinson (@IHalve_Diabetes) July 9, 2021
Ah, well. You can’t blame a guy for trying. We hope the date went well – and that Drake at least made it to first base.
Cover Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)
