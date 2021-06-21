Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though

Is it just us or have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aged considerably? Once among the most attractive of young celebrity couples, the new parents of baby Daisy are suddenly old and gray.

Oh, wait. We know why. It’s because this new voting rights PSA titled “Transmissions From the Future” takes place in 2055.

In the spot, the pop star and actor are seen in a dystopian future in a dark bunker, frantically trying to send a message back to 2021 as Congress contemplates the For The People Act, a crucial voting rights bill.

“You are our only hope, the America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice,” Bloom says as the couple’s message is broadcast everywhere from Times Square to the dry cleaners. “This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

Perry explains, “It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

Regarding the celebrity couple’s decision to appear in the ad unpaid – their first project together (aside from aforementioned baby) – Perry said, “As we saw most recently in Georgia and Texas, politicians are attacking our freedom to vote through passing laws that make it harder for seniors, veterans, communities of color, and rural voters to cast their ballots. Time is running out to stop their efforts. I urge you to call your senator immediately and tell them to vote in favor of the For the People Act.”

While 70 percent of Americans support the For The People Act, you never know what malarkey is running through the minds of our elected officials. (That’s why you have to call them.)

This ad, while a little cheesy, hammers home how important voter rights are to everyone – and to the country’s future. We can’t help but wonder, though, if it would have been more effective had Bloom and Orlando used their sex appeal, rather than a geriatric aesthetic and time-traveling narrative, to get the message out there. (Remember those stripper PSAs that ran before the 2020 presidential election?) We know which version of the duo we’d rather see…

Cover Photo: YouTube

