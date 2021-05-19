Orlando Bloom Mercilessly Mocked by Other Celebrities For Poncho Instagram Pic (Auditioning For Goat Herding Gig, Perhaps?)
Orlando Bloom didn’t become famous because of his fashion sense – but he sure is going viral for a lack of it.
It all started when the Pirates of the Caribbean star posted an Instagram pic of himself on rocky terrain wearing a tan-striped poncho with colorful embroidery. He captioned it “Poncho-bro.”
View this post on Instagram
We’re not sure what the 44-year-old actor’s aim was, but what he got was mocked, mercilessly. And not just by random followers but also by fellow celebrities.
“What are we going for here, just to be clear?” Gwyneth Paltrow commented.
“Should I stay or should I poncho?” asked Derek Blasberg.
Bloom’s followers weren’t any kinder.
“We’re taking the hobbits to Cuzco!,” one joked.
“Back to middle earth,” another wrote.
Fans compared Bloom to his Lord of the Rings character Legolas and wondered if he was in his “Folklore era.”
Only one celeb seemed to approve of the ensemble – former supermodel Helena Christensen. “Singlehandedly revived the poncho!” she opined.
As for Bloom’s better (dressed) half, Katy Perry? She couldn’t have cared less what he was wearing. She clearly married him for reasons other than arm candy. “Baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call,” she commented.
The lesson? When you dress like a shepherd, don’t be surprised you get relegated to dog poop picker-upper.
Cover Photo: Instagram
