George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video

It’s a little-known secret of the rich and famous, but celebrities fan boy over each other, too. This was most recently on display in a YouTube video in which George Clooney appeared for charity.

The sketch told the story of Clooney crashing with a guy named Byron whom he met through Craigslist in search of a Batman action figure. (“Seven bucks!” Clooney exclaims. “I mean, it’s not the one with the nipples, but still. It’s not bad.”) As Byron tells it, Clooney came over to get the toy, then the stay-at-home order hit, and the Academy Award-winning actor never left. In fact, he took over a bedroom and built a shrine…to Brad Pitt.

“Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” Clooney asks his reluctant roomie while wearing a shirt with Pitt’s face on it and gripping a Pitt pillow to his body. “I’m not throwing this out. No way, man. Thank you for giving me a place for me and Brad.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During an uncomfortable movie night negotiation, Clooney suggests he and Byron watch Ocean’s 11…again.

“Man, we’ve seen Ocean’s Eleven like, twenty-two times!” Byron protests.

“Batman and Robin?” Clooney suggests.

“Yeah, let’s do Ocean’s Eleven.”

“What does that mean?”

Clooney also turns the bathroom into his “dressing room” and hogs it for five hours at a time.

The point of the video is to promote an opportunity to hang out with Clooney and his wife Amal in Lake Como in Italy – and to support the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which “advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world,” according to its website.

As soon as the pandemic is over (whenever that’s gonna be), one lucky fan will be flown to Italy and put up in a 4-star hotel. They’ll get to dine and drink with the couple, and have a photo taken together. You can enter for your chance to win here. You don’t have to donate to Clooney’s charity to enter, but you should. The contest’s deadline is July 16 and the winner will be announced around Aug. 4.

While based on this video alone we know we wouldn’t want to room with Clooney, a boozy lunch with him and his gorgeous wife in picturesque Italy sounds like a fan boy’s dream come true.

Cover Photo: Omaze (YouTube)

