Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire (And Other Celebrities in the Billionaire Club)

Kim Kardashian just won’t quit. She started as a reality TV star, took Twitter by storm, made millions of fans part with their money thanks to her mobile video game, and has taken her KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS brands to new levels of success. That’s a long-winded way of saying: the former Mrs. Kanye West is now a billionaire (and newly single – get at that, gentlemen).

She isn’t the only billionaire celebrity, of course. While it’s hard to imagine having that much money (much less knowing someone who does), Forbes reports that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Not all of them are celebrities, however.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 truly rich and famous people in the United States, an exclusive club that now counts Ms. Kardashian as a member. Read it and weep as you think about your pathetic little bank account.

Cover Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

1/10 Michael Jordan He may be retired from B-ball, but thanks to endorsements from brands like Gatorade and Nike, His Airness has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

2/10 Oprah The media mogul owes her $2.7 billion fortune to her namesake talk show and subsequent OWN Network, a Weight Watchers partnership, and a deal with Apple TV+.



3/10 Steven Spielberg In the world of billionaires, Steven Spielberg is a one-trick pony. He does one thing and he does it well: blockbuster movies. They're what's behind his $3.7 billion fortune.

4/10 Tyler Perry The entertainment titan's net worth clocks in at a cool $1 billion. Tyler Perry Studios, a stake in the BET+ streamer, and real estate fill out his portfolio. Unlike most of the other billionaires on this list, Perry actually gives a ton of money away to charities.



5/10 Elon Musk Transportation, be it on the ground or in space, has made this smarmy asshole filthy rich. Forbes estimates his net worth at an insane $162.1 billion.

6/10 George Lucas George Lucas lives in a galaxy of wealth of his own making. He built LucasFilm from the ground up, then he sold it to Disney, making his net worth a whopping $7.4 billion.



7/10 Jay-Z The retired rapper was the first hip-hop artist to reach billionaire status. How did he do it? By founding media company Roc Nation, amassing a valuable art collection, acquiring real estate, developing streaming service Tidal, and creating his own cognac.

8/10 Jeff Bezos He turned a bookselling website into an anything-you-can-imagine depot. Thanks to Amazon, Bezos is cashing in on all of us. Forbes estimates his worth at $178.1 billion.



9/10 Kanye West Yeezy reached billionaire status in April 2020, just when the rest of us were being financially kicked in the balls by Covid. Forbes estimates his current worth at $6.6 billion, which he amassed through his Yeezy brand, music catalog, stocks, cash, and "other assets." But how long 'til the newly single dad spends it all?

10/10 Kylie Jenner Forbes declared Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire when she was only 21 years old. Whether or not she is truly "self-made" is up for debate. After all, she grew up in arguably the most famous family in America.

