Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire (And Other Celebrities in the Billionaire Club)

by Mandatory Editors

Kim Kardashian just won’t quit. She started as a reality TV star, took Twitter by storm, made millions of fans part with their money thanks to her mobile video game, and has taken her KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS brands to new levels of success. That’s a long-winded way of saying: the former Mrs. Kanye West is now a billionaire (and newly single – get at that, gentlemen).

She isn’t the only billionaire celebrity, of course. While it’s hard to imagine having that much money (much less knowing someone who does), Forbes reports that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Not all of them are celebrities, however.

We’ve rounded up a list of 10 truly rich and famous people in the United States, an exclusive club that now counts Ms. Kardashian as a member. Read it and weep as you think about your pathetic little bank account.

