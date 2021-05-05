Culture / Entertainment
Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet

by Mandatory Editors

You’ve gotta appreciate a celebrity with a sense of humor. And really, we shouldn’t expect anything less from comedic actor Adam Sandler. As we reported earlier this week, the Uncut Gems star recently showed up at a New York IHOP hoping for some breakfast – and was told by the hostess it’d be a 30-minute wait. He didn’t have the patience for that, so he left. The hostess later realized who she’d shunned, and posted an apologetic video on TikTok that included security camera footage of the actor blowing off the pancake joint.

The video went viral (as things tend to do on TikTok) but that wasn’t the end of the story. That’s because Sandler responded to all the hubbub with his own hilarious explanation of why he didn’t stick around for a table – and it had nothing to do with his celebrity status being ignored.

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” he tweeted.

His silly response went viral, to the tune of 90K+ likes at the time of this writing. Many of the comments were from supportive fans, some of whom offered the 54-year-old their own version of all-you-can-eat milkshakes. Ahem.

Given how many movies he’s made, we’re surprised the Billy Madison star doesn’t just have a personal chef on call to make him pancakes and milkshakes. That’s OK, though. Next time he shows up at an IHOP, he’s sure to get a table ASAP.

Cover Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

