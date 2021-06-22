Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week
There are two kinds of photos that capture the most eyeballs on Instagram: bikini pics and bump snaps. Model Martha Hunt has combined both in a very sexy post on the social media platform.
The 32-year-old Victoria’s Secret alum revealed that she is expecting her first baby last week. Her photographic announcement captured her in a swimming pool baring her bump in a barely-there bandeau bikini.
View this post on Instagram
“Full heart growing belly,” she captioned the post, in which she tagged her photographer fiancé Jason McDonald. The couple met on a photoshoot in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2020. While the pandemic delayed their wedding, it certainly didn’t stop them from baby-making.
We congratulate the parents-to-be and hope this won’t be the last bikini photo (bump or not) that Hunt will grace us with.
Cover Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images)
