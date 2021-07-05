<div class="header-container listicle-header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo">Logo</a><div class="listicle-title-counter"><progress id="main-progress" value="0"></progress><span id="js-image-counter" class="listicle-current-slide-counter">00/00</span><h2 class="listicle-post-title-header">Netflix’s Nightmare Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Makes ‘The Bachelor’ Look Like Sunday Morning Mass</h2></div></div><div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451269" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451267" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451271" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="top-social-menu js-social"><div class="ad-choices-logo-navbar"><div id="custom_html-13" class="widget_text widget_custom_html promo pb-slideshow-ad-container static-menu"><span class="hidden">AdChoices logo</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div data-glade="" data-ad-unit-path="/4403/cr/mandatory" height="13" width="70" data-fetch="false"><div style="width: 70px; height: 13px;"><iframe src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?gdfp_req=1&glade_req=1&glv=36&dt=1611703005414&output=html&iu=%2F4403%2Fcr%2Fmandatory&sz=70x13&guci=2.2.0.0.2.2.0&sfv=1-0-29&correlator=2588113644729722&adk=439316999&biw=1822&bih=759&adx=1694&ady=24&oid=3&u_sd=1&ifi=1&vis=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mandatory.com%2F" scrolling="no" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" style="margin: 0px; border: 0px; width: 100%; height: 100%;"></iframe></div></div><script async="async" src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/static/glade.js"></script></div></div></div><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div><div class="toggle-social js-social-btn"><div class="toggle-dots"></div></div></div><div class="top-search js-search-btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">><path id="svg_2" d="m15.707,14.293l-3.961,-3.968c0.785,-1.074 1.254,-2.393 1.254,-3.826c0,-3.59 -2.911,-6.499 -6.5,-6.499c-3.59,0 -6.5,2.909 -6.5,6.499s2.91,6.5 6.5,6.5c1.436,0 2.757,-0.471 3.833,-1.259l3.959,3.966c0.391,0.391 1.023,0.391 1.414,0s0.391,-1.023 0.001,-1.413zm-9.207,-3.294c-2.485,0 -4.5,-2.015 -4.5,-4.5s2.015,-4.5 4.5,-4.5c2.486,0 4.5,2.015 4.5,4.5s-2.014,4.5 -4.5,4.5z" fill="#FFF"></path></svg></div></div></header><div class="menu-sidebar js-menu"><div class="sidebar-nav-main"><h3>Navigation</h3><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu-1" class="js-collapse-menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525115" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525115"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/funny-photos">Funny Photos</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525117" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525117"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/weird-news">Weird News</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525107" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525107"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525109" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525109"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/gaming">Gaming</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525111" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525111"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/music">Music</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525113" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525113"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/sports">Sports</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525119" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525119"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/cannabis">Cannabis</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525121" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525121"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/food-and-drink">Food & Drink</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525123" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525123"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/gear">Gear</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525125" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525125"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/life-hacks">Life Hacks</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525127" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525127"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/sex-and-relationships">Sex and Relationships</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525129" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525129"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/style">Style</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-sites"><h3>More from our channels</h3><div class="menu-our-channels-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-our-channels" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1398179" class="menu-cs menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398179"><a href="http://www.comingsoon.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.comingsoon.net']);">ComingSoon</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398180" class="menu-gr menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398180"><a href="http://www.gamerevolution.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.gamerevolution.com']);">GameRevolution</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398181" class="menu-sd menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398181"><a href="http://www.sherdog.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.sherdog.com']);">Sherdog</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398182" class="menu-wz menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398182"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/">WrestleZone</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398183" class="menu-shh menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398183"><a href="http://www.superherohype.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.superherohype.com']);">SuperHeroHype</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398184" class="menu-psls menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398184"><a href="http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.playstationlifestyle.net']);">PlayStation LifeStyle</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-social"><h3>Follow us on Social Media</h3><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div></div><div class="search-form js-search"><form role="search" method="get" action="https://www.mandatory.com/search"><div class="search-wrap"><input type="search" class="search-form-input js-search-form-input" placeholder="Search…" name="q" value="" /></div></form></div><div class="container"><div class="leaderboard js-listicle-top js-leaderboard"><div id="billboard-close-btn" class="billboard-close-btn"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 455.992 455.992" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> <g fill="#010002"> <path d="M227.996 0C102.081 0 0 102.081 0 227.996c0 125.945 102.081 227.996 227.996 227.996 125.945 0 227.996-102.051 227.996-227.996C455.992 102.081 353.941 0 227.996 0zm0 425.593c-108.952 0-197.597-88.645-197.597-197.597S119.044 30.399 227.996 30.399s197.597 88.645 197.597 197.597-88.645 197.597-197.597 197.597z" /> <path d="M312.142 122.358l-83.538 83.568-74.965-83.568c-5.928-5.928-15.565-5.928-21.492 0-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.565 0 21.492l74.965 83.568-84.723 84.723c-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.595 0 21.492 5.928 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.492 0l83.568-83.538 74.965 83.538c5.897 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.462 0 5.928-5.898 5.928-15.565 0-21.492l-74.995-83.538 84.723-84.754c5.928-5.928 5.928-15.565 0-21.492-5.928-5.927-15.534-5.927-21.462.001z" /> </g></svg></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-43" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987" data-id="culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]]).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]], 'culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572658').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'culture,dating,dating-shows,entertainment,netflix,netflix-sexy-beasts,sexy-beasts,singled-out,streaming,streaming-tv,television,the-bachelor,the-dating-game,tv-2,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625518987']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-44" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987" data-id="culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], [[728, 90]]).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[728, 90]], 'culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572658').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'culture,dating,dating-shows,entertainment,netflix,netflix-sexy-beasts,sexy-beasts,singled-out,streaming,streaming-tv,television,the-bachelor,the-dating-game,tv-2,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_728x90_a_slot4_1625518987']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-45" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987" data-id="culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]]).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/culture', [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]], 'culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572658').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'culture,dating,dating-shows,entertainment,netflix,netflix-sexy-beasts,sexy-beasts,singled-out,streaming,streaming-tv,television,the-bachelor,the-dating-game,tv-2,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987']]);});PB.gptAutoRefresh.gptStandAlone.push('culture_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625518987');}</script></div></div></div></div><div class="col-left listicle-format"><article class="post-content"><div class="breadcrumb"><div class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture" rel="category tag">Culture</a> / <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment" rel="subcategory tag">Entertainment</a></div><div class="breadcrumb-social"><div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-9c0metel" data-via="Mandatory"></div></div></div><div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="600" height="315" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Netflix-e1625153839537.jpg" class="lazy lazy-hidden attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Netflix" /><noscript><img width="600" height="315" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/07/Netflix-e1625153839537.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="Netflix" /></noscript></figure></div><h1>Netflix’s Nightmare Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Makes ‘The Bachelor’ Look Like Sunday Morning Mass</h1><span class="share-tools"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 a2a_default_style" data-a2a-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass" data-a2a-title="Netflix’s Nightmare Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Makes ‘The Bachelor’ Look Like Sunday Morning Mass"> <a class="a2a_button_facebook"></a> <a class="a2a_button_twitter"></a> <a class="a2a_button_reddit"></a> <a class="a2a_button_pinterest"></a> <a class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/christopher-osburn">Christopher Osburn</a> <time datetime="2021-07-05">Jul 5th, 2021</time></div><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Netflix</em></span></h6><p>By now, you’ve probably seen your fair share of dating shows. From <em>The Dating Game</em> to <em><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/167881-bachelor-parties-the-clients-experience" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Bachelor</a></em> to the Chris Hardwick and <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1503777-jenny-mccarthy-book" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jenny McCarthy-hosted</a> <em>Singled Out</em>, the dating show is nothing new. But since it’s fairly difficult to come up with a new idea that’s never been done before, it seems producers are pushing the limits and changing the recipe for the classic style of the show.</p><p>Recently, Netflix had a hit with <em>Love is Blind</em>, a dating show where contestants had to propose marriage before they even got a chance to see each other. They went on dates separated by a wall so they would get to know each other emotionally and mentally before ever meeting face to face. Obviously, this ended up in a disaster for most of the contestants and was endlessly entertaining for the audience streaming at home.</p><div class="pb-in-article-content"><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-48" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"culture_300x250_p_slot8","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"P","ct":"article","ci":"1572658","content_detail":4,"kw":"culture,dating,dating-shows,entertainment,netflix,netflix-sexy-beasts,sexy-beasts,singled-out,streaming,streaming-tv,television,the-bachelor,the-dating-game,tv-2,listicle,in-article","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-31" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"pb_prebidjs_300x250_a","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"A","ct":"article","ci":"1572658","content_detail":4,"kw":"culture,dating,dating-shows,entertainment,netflix,netflix-sexy-beasts,sexy-beasts,singled-out,streaming,streaming-tv,television,the-bachelor,the-dating-game,tv-2,listicle,in-article-mobile","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div></div><p><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJO5m6EFL6A" width="750" height="550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></iframe></p><p>In an effort to get some of that audience, Netflix is pushing the idea of a dating show into even murkier waters with its soon-to-be-streaming <em>Sexy Beasts</em>. To put it bluntly, this show looks insane.</p><p>The concept, on paper, is similar to the aforementioned <em>Love is Blind</em> in that the contestants can’t see each other while on dates. The difference is that, instead of dating behind a wall, they are all wearing over-the-top-animal makeup that would give Jim Henson nightmares. The idea is that the contestants will fall in love with someone based solely on their personality since their appearance is nothing short of hideous.</p><p>They’re made up to look like various creatures like a dolphin, devil, scarecrow, a bug, and even some kind of scary, nightmare-inducing brain creature. All in all, this is the stuff of night terrors, and for some reason, it constitutes a dating show. If you want to check out this crazy show, the first season will be streaming on Netflix beginning July 21. Get ready to keep your night lights on all night after watching what is guaranteed to be the scariest show of the summer.</p> <section data-total-images="10" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36220"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-youtube.png" alt="Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Woman Goes on Rampage at Outback Steakhouse, Clearly Has Beef With Clothes at Dinner (Don’t We All Now?)" width="1294" height="908"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-youtube.png" alt="Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Woman Goes on Rampage at Outback Steakhouse, Clearly Has Beef With Clothes at Dinner (Don’t We All Now?)" width="1294" height="908"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Woman Goes on Rampage at Outback Steakhouse, Clearly Has Beef With Clothes at Dinner (Don’t We All Now?)</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571229-meanwhile-in-florida-naked-woman-goes-on-rampage-at-outback-steakhouse" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: YouTube</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-ajr_images-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in Florida: Million-Dollar Bundle of Cocaine Washes Up At Space Force, Making Us Curious What Their Training Program Is Really Like" width="1298" height="956"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-ajr_images-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in Florida: Million-Dollar Bundle of Cocaine Washes Up At Space Force, Making Us Curious What Their Training Program Is Really Like" width="1298" height="956"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in Florida: Million-Dollar Bundle of Cocaine Washes Up At Space Force, Making Us Curious What Their Training Program Is Really Like</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571632-meanwhile-in-florida-million-dollar-bundle-of-cocaine-washes-up-at-space-force-making-us-curious-what-their-training-program-is-really-like" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: ajr_images (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-artpartner-images-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile on Mars: Sperm Can Survive 200 Years, Scientists Calling It First Jizzworthy Planet" width="1290" height="910"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-artpartner-images-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile on Mars: Sperm Can Survive 200 Years, Scientists Calling It First Jizzworthy Planet" width="1290" height="910"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile on Mars: Sperm Can Survive 200 Years, Scientists Calling It First Jizzworthy Planet</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571576-meanwhile-on-mars-sperm-can-survive-200-years-scientists-calling-it-first-jizzworthy-planet" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: artpartner-images (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-mark-ralston-contributor-getty-images.png" alt="Jeff Bezos Should Be Denied Re-Entry to Earth Says Petition With Thousands of Signatures" width="1288" height="808"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-mark-ralston-contributor-getty-images.png" alt="Jeff Bezos Should Be Denied Re-Entry to Earth Says Petition With Thousands of Signatures" width="1288" height="808"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Jeff Bezos Should Be Denied Re-Entry to Earth Says Petition With Thousands of Signatures</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571730-jeff-bezos-should-be-denied-re-entry-to-earth-says-petition-with-thousands-of-signatures" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: MARK RALSTON / Contributor (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-casarsa-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in New York: Private School Teaches First Graders Masturbation, Can’t Wait For Second Base, Err Grade" width="1282" height="940"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-casarsa-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in New York: Private School Teaches First Graders Masturbation, Can’t Wait For Second Base, Err Grade" width="1282" height="940"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in New York: Private School Teaches First Graders Masturbation, Can’t Wait For Second Base, Err Grade</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1570571-meanwhile-in-new-york-private-school-teaches-first-graders-masturbation-cant-wait-for-second-base-err-grade" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Casarsa (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-cameo-via-donald-trump-jr.png" alt="Donald Trump Jr. Follows in Father’s Footsteps, Becomes Failed D-List Celebrity Selling Personalized Messages on Cameo" width="1288" height="946"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-cameo-via-donald-trump-jr.png" alt="Donald Trump Jr. Follows in Father’s Footsteps, Becomes Failed D-List Celebrity Selling Personalized Messages on Cameo" width="1288" height="946"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Donald Trump Jr. Follows in Father’s Footsteps, Becomes Failed D-List Celebrity Selling Personalized Messages on Cameo</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571514-donald-trump-jr-follows-in-fathers-footsteps-becomes-next-failed-d-list-celebrity-selling-messages-on-cameo" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Cameo via Donald Trump Jr. </em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-justin-tallisafp-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in London: Photos of World’s First Glass Sky Pool Opens, Adds Exciting New Way to Tease Death From Leisurely Activity" width="1284" height="900"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-justin-tallisafp-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in London: Photos of World’s First Glass Sky Pool Opens, Adds Exciting New Way to Tease Death From Leisurely Activity" width="1284" height="900"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in London: Photos of World’s First Glass Sky Pool Opens, Adds Exciting New Way to Tease Death From Leisurely Activity</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571060-meanwhile-in-london-photos-of-worlds-first-glass-sky-pool-opens-adds-exciting-new-way-to-tease-death-from-leisurely-activity" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-bojanstory-getty-images.png" alt="FBI Discovers Pineapples Full of Cocaine, Who Says Produce Can’t Be Fun?" width="1292" height="944"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-bojanstory-getty-images.png" alt="FBI Discovers Pineapples Full of Cocaine, Who Says Produce Can’t Be Fun?" width="1292" height="944"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>FBI Discovers Pineapples Full of Cocaine, Who Says Produce Can’t Be Fun?</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571249-fbi-discovers-pineapples-full-of-cocaine-who-says-produce-cant-be-fun" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: bojanstory (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/screen-shot-2021-06-18-at-3-40-19-pm.png" alt="Meanwhile in Cape Cod: Lobster Diver Describes Being Swallowed by a Whale, Sounds Distinctly Like Us After We Lost Our Virginity" width="1296" height="864"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/screen-shot-2021-06-18-at-3-40-19-pm.png" alt="Meanwhile in Cape Cod: Lobster Diver Describes Being Swallowed by a Whale, Sounds Distinctly Like Us After We Lost Our Virginity" width="1296" height="864"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in Cape Cod: Lobster Diver Describes Being Swallowed by a Whale, Sounds Distinctly Like Us After We Lost Our Virginity</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571505-meanwhile-in-cape-cod-lobster-diver-describes-being-swallowed-by-a-whale-sounds-distinctly-like-us-after-we-lost-our-virginity" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Mike Korostelev (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-chip-somodevilla-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in New Mexico: Dildo Drone Springs Up at Mayoral Campaign Rally, Raising the Bar on Sexual Harassment in Politics Forever" width="1292" height="862"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/weird-news-6-15-21/photo-chip-somodevilla-getty-images.png" alt="Meanwhile in New Mexico: Dildo Drone Springs Up at Mayoral Campaign Rally, Raising the Bar on Sexual Harassment in Politics Forever" width="1292" height="862"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in New Mexico: Dildo Drone Springs Up at Mayoral Campaign Rally, Raising the Bar on Sexual Harassment in Politics Forever</h2><p><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571148-meanwhile-in-new-mexico-dildo-drone-springs-up-at-mayoral-campaign-rally-raising-the-bar-on-sexual-harassment-in-politics-forever" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">Click here</span></a> for more weird news. </p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-kf84dv71"></div><div class="single-bottom"><div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="Mandatory"></div><div id="pb-spotim-comments-widget-2" class="widget_pb-spotim-comments-widget"><div id="comments-anchor" class="spot-im-comments comments-area"> <script async data-spotim-module="spotim-launcher" data-article-tags="dating, dating shows, Netflix, netflix sexy beasts, sexy beasts, singled out, streaming, streaming TV, television, The Bachelor, the dating game, TV" src="https://launcher.spot.im/spot/sp_xH5I96hV" data-social-reviews="false" data-post-id="1572658" data-post-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass" data-short-url="https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572658" data-messages-count="10" data-wp-import-endpoint="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass/feed/spotim" data-facebook-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass" data-disqus-shortname="" data-disqus-url="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572658-netflixs-nightmare-dating-show-sexy-beasts-makes-the-bachelor-look-like-sunday-morning-mass" data-disqus-identifier="1572658 https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572658" data-community-question="" data-seo-enabled="false" data-wp-v="p-4.5.2/wp-832" ></script> </div></div></div><div class="single-tags"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/dating" rel="tag">dating</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/dating-shows" rel="tag">dating shows</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/netflix" rel="tag">Netflix</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/netflix-sexy-beasts" rel="tag">netflix sexy beasts</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/sexy-beasts" rel="tag">sexy beasts</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/singled-out" rel="tag">singled out</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/streaming" rel="tag">streaming</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/streaming-tv" rel="tag">streaming TV</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/television" rel="tag">television</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/the-bachelor" rel="tag">The Bachelor</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/the-dating-game" rel="tag">the dating game</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/tv-2" rel="tag">TV</a></div></article></div><div id="pb-listicle-right" class="col-right"></div><div class="single-footer"></div></div><footer class="footer"><div class="wrapper"><div class="logo-footer-mandatory"><a href="/">Mandatory</a></div><div class="footer-social"><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="footer-menu"><h5>Resources</h5><div class="menu-footer-container static-menu"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398177" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398177"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/advertiser-info">Advertising</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398175" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398175"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/cookies">AdChoices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398176" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398176"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398178" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398178"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/termsofuse">Terms & Conditions</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="footer-copyright"><div class="logo-footer-evolve"><a href="https://www.evolvemediallc.com/">Evolve Media LLC</a></div><div class="copyright">Mandatory is a property of <a href="http://www.evolvemediallc.com">Evolve Media Holdings</a> LLC. © 2021 All Rights Reserved. | Affiliate Disclosure: Evolve Media Holdings, LLC, and its owned and operated subsidiaries may receive a small commission from the proceeds of any product(s) sold through affiliate and direct partner links.</div></div></div>

Pingdom monitoring_string = "f4e9a55d2640cb37b28a2b021fc63f8b"monitoring_string = "d597bbac21cf40e24fffa6cecdf4d8c5 "