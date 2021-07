Netflix’s Nightmare Dating Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Makes ‘The Bachelor’ Look Like Sunday Morning Mass

Photo: Netflix

By now, you’ve probably seen your fair share of dating shows. From The Dating Game to The Bachelor to the Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy-hosted Singled Out, the dating show is nothing new. But since it’s fairly difficult to come up with a new idea that’s never been done before, it seems producers are pushing the limits and changing the recipe for the classic style of the show.

Recently, Netflix had a hit with Love is Blind, a dating show where contestants had to propose marriage before they even got a chance to see each other. They went on dates separated by a wall so they would get to know each other emotionally and mentally before ever meeting face to face. Obviously, this ended up in a disaster for most of the contestants and was endlessly entertaining for the audience streaming at home.



In an effort to get some of that audience, Netflix is pushing the idea of a dating show into even murkier waters with its soon-to-be-streaming Sexy Beasts. To put it bluntly, this show looks insane.

The concept, on paper, is similar to the aforementioned Love is Blind in that the contestants can’t see each other while on dates. The difference is that, instead of dating behind a wall, they are all wearing over-the-top-animal makeup that would give Jim Henson nightmares. The idea is that the contestants will fall in love with someone based solely on their personality since their appearance is nothing short of hideous.

They’re made up to look like various creatures like a dolphin, devil, scarecrow, a bug, and even some kind of scary, nightmare-inducing brain creature. All in all, this is the stuff of night terrors, and for some reason, it constitutes a dating show. If you want to check out this crazy show, the first season will be streaming on Netflix beginning July 21. Get ready to keep your night lights on all night after watching what is guaranteed to be the scariest show of the summer.