Meanwhile in New Mexico: Dildo Drone Springs Up at Mayoral Campaign Rally, Raising the Bar on Sexual Harassment in Politics Forever
Elected officials are used to constituents reacting to opinions or choices they don’t agree with. Maybe they’ll set up a picket line in an attempt to get them to not vote for a particular bill. Perhaps they’ll yell at them through a bull horn. Or, if they’re a mayoral candidate in New Mexico, they’ll be accosted by a dildo attached to a drone.
This exact scenario went down in the state’s Bernalillo County as Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, hoping to become the mayor of Albuquerque, was giving a speech at the Revel Entertainment Center. In the middle of his speech, a drone began hovering around his face. That alone would be annoying. But this drone was equipped with a very large dildo.
As seen in the video, someone ran up and grabbed the dildo-wielding drone before it had a chance to get really close to the politician. But, during the ensuing fracas, a bunch of people jumped up holding signs and someone attempted to punch Gonzalez, hitting him in the arm.
The dildo drone pilot was identified as a 20-year-old named Kaelan Ashby Dreyer. He was charged with multiple crimes, including punching the would-be mayor. While he definitely got his point across, we assume this will make others consider whether or not attaching a dildo to a drone and flying it at a politician is a good idea.
