Meanwhile in New Mexico: Dildo Drone Springs Up at Mayoral Campaign Rally, Raising the Bar on Sexual Harassment in Politics Forever

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Elected officials are used to constituents reacting to opinions or choices they don’t agree with. Maybe they’ll set up a picket line in an attempt to get them to not vote for a particular bill. Perhaps they’ll yell at them through a bull horn. Or, if they’re a mayoral candidate in New Mexico, they’ll be accosted by a dildo attached to a drone.

This exact scenario went down in the state’s Bernalillo County as Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, hoping to become the mayor of Albuquerque, was giving a speech at the Revel Entertainment Center. In the middle of his speech, a drone began hovering around his face. That alone would be annoying. But this drone was equipped with a very large dildo.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As seen in the video, someone ran up and grabbed the dildo-wielding drone before it had a chance to get really close to the politician. But, during the ensuing fracas, a bunch of people jumped up holding signs and someone attempted to punch Gonzalez, hitting him in the arm.

The dildo drone pilot was identified as a 20-year-old named Kaelan Ashby Dreyer. He was charged with multiple crimes, including punching the would-be mayor. While he definitely got his point across, we assume this will make others consider whether or not attaching a dildo to a drone and flying it at a politician is a good idea.