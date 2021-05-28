New Study Determines Horniest Time of Day, Probably Quicker to Find Our Non-Horny Moments About Now
They say that men are from Mars and women are from Venus. This is a cliché phrase used to describe the differences between men and women. While many people disagree with this sentiment, according to a new study, their sexual clocks couldn’t be less in tune. And by that, we mean the specific time of day when they’d like to get it on.
The study was done by sex toy brand LoveHoney. One of the main aspects of the research was to determine what time of day the different sexes preferred to make whoopie. Just like many of us can’t agree on what to watch on Netflix with our partner, it appears that genetically speaking, couples can’t agree on when to have sex.
The brand polled 2,300 adults. Of the women polled, 70% claimed their partner was not usually horny at the same time as them. The majority of male participants said they enjoy morning breath-filled sex between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. while women preferred to knock boots at night between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. If you want to get into specifics, the study revealed that men are most horny at exactly 7:54 a.m. and women at 11:21 p.m.
While it doesn’t seem like we’ll agree on this any time soon, maybe if you make a concession to actually brush your teeth in the morning, your partner will be more likely to consent to some pre-work, morning sex. Otherwise, it looks like it’s late-night nookie for you.
