RANKED! The Most Intimidating Sex Acts (According to Science)

Scientists can — and do — study everything under the sun. Even things that involve parts of the human body where the sun don’t shine. (In fact, that’s the most fun kind of research.) A new study from Superdrug Online Doctor is along those lines. It highlights what people are doing with their naughty bits during quarantine — and which sex acts they feel are most intimidating.

The site surveyed Americans and Europeans in relationships to find out which dirty deeds make people’s palms (and other body parts) sweat. What they found overall is that men are less intimidated than women are by sex (no surprise there) but that when men do feel anxiety around sex, it’s more about whether or not their partner likes what they’re doing and if they’re satisfied. (Aw.) And, strangely, quarantine has made people more daring in bed. A full 30 percent of those surveyed said they’ve been more sexually adventurous since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Are you one of those fearless folks? If so, do we have a challenge for you! Work your way through this list of the most intimidating sex acts. You won’t win a ribbon or a medal, but you will reap the kind of rewards only an exceptional sex session can provide.

1/15 15. Missionary Do not fear, missionary is here. And hardly anyone objects to this low-key position, with only 1.6 percent of women and 1 percent of men reporting jitters.

2/15 14. Doggy-style This position is man’s best friend, with only 2.2 percent of dudes and 6.8 percent of lassies doubting their abilities to hump like animals.



3/15 13. Cowgirl Giddy-up! Most people are down for this girl-on-top position, save for 7.2 percent of women and 3.1 percent of men.

4/15 12. Spooning Cuddling up close is fraught for 8.1 percent of women and 3.6 percent of men.



5/15 11. Oral Eating out is anxiety-producing for 9 percent of women and 3.8 percent of men.

6/15 10. Hand Job Taking matters into their own hands makes 7.9 percent of women and 4.3 percent of men say, “Hold up.”



7/15 9. Holding Legs Up Demonstrating flexibility during sex is a nail-biting feat for 11.1 percent of women and 5.3 percent of men.

8/15 8. Masturbation Going solo in front of your partner is nerve-wracking for 16.1 percent of women and 6.4 percent of men.



9/15 7. Reverse Cowgirl Yee-haw! Turning the aforementioned popular position around freaks out 13.1 percent of women and 6.4 percent of men.

10/15 6. Tabletop Sex on a flat surface is scary for 13.1 percent of women and 6.5 percent of men.



11/15 5. 69 This counterintuitive position makes 16.7 percent of women and 8.4 percent of men wonder if their math skills aren’t up to snuff.

12/15 4. Standing Sex Maintaining balance while banging is tough in this position, which makes 20.8 percent of women and 9.8 percent of men hesitant to try it.



13/15 3. Kneeling Wheelbarrow This yoga-esque position is quite the challenge, intimidating 26.2 percent of women and 15 percent of men.

14/15 2. Anal The majority of women (56.8 percent) and almost a third of men (28.7 percent) say going through the back door makes them all kinds of nervous.



15/15 1. 69 Standing Over half (59.3 percent) of women and 38 percent of men find this upside-down and upright position the most challenging to pull off – and it isn’t hard to imagine why. You practically have to be an acrobat to execute this one.

