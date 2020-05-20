The Best Quarantine Art on Instagram Made During This God-Forsaken Pandemic

They say necessity is the mother of invention. During coronavirus quarantine, that means turning our upside-down world into art. While being stuck inside, alone, doesn’t seem like it would lend itself to inspiration, artists all over the world are making the best of this downtime and transforming COVID-19 anxiety into works of art.

In lieu of museums and art galleries, Instagram is the social media platform of choice for displaying these timely, modern masterpieces. We’ve scoured the site for the best quarantine art made during this god-forsaken pandemic. These visual treats just might be among the few good things to come out of this otherwise depression, bleak time.

Cover Photo: Matryx (Pixabay)

View this post on Instagram An average 2020 Tuesday #figurepainting #oilpainting #covid19 #covidpainting A post shared by Caroline Gates (@caroline.gates.art) on May 12, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hayes Street, SF #coronavirusstreetart #covid_19streetart A post shared by Chris (@dreamgolive) on May 2, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram Masks VII. A post shared by Deming King Harriman (@demingkingharrimanart) on May 2, 2020 at 9:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram #fightingcovid19 #fightingcovid19together #coronacreatives #coronaarts #coronaartchallenge#unitedartist22. A post shared by [email protected] (@rachel_batra) on Apr 7, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

If you would prefer we not share your artwork, please let us know in the comments.

