Mars Rover Takes Selfie With Helicopter (And You Thought Influencers Were Annoying)

If you’re so inundated with influencer selfie after influencer selfie on your Instagram timeline that you’d like to chuck your phone into space and never see it again, we have bad news for you. Things aren’t going to be any better on another planet, nor in the future.

How do we know? Because NASA’s Perseverance rover recently stretched out its robotic arm, which had a camera attached, in order to take a selfie with the Mars Ingenuity helicopter. The selfie was actually an amalgamation of 62 separate images that were sequenced together. And then (of course) NASA had to announce the selfie-taking accomplishment on Twitter.

Two bots, one selfie. Greetings from Jezero Crater, where I’ve taken my first selfie of the mission. I’m also watching the #MarsHelicopter Ingenuity as it gets ready for its first flight in a few days. Daring mighty things indeed. Images: https://t.co/owLX2LaK52 pic.twitter.com/rTxDNK69rs — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 7, 2021

Twitter users were less than impressed.

All rocks and sand waste of money — chaitanyaچائے (@chaitudeveloper) April 7, 2021

why cant the money be put into stimulus checks rather than dumb space stuff — you know LewanGOALski (inactive for now) (@jan_46488839) April 7, 2021

What’s taking so long. Fly that thing already and show us the aliens. — Prisoner Donald J Trump (@Notabit) April 7, 2021

This isn’t the first time a space bot has photographed itself. The Curiosity Mars rover has also been known to indulge in a selfie. Given the way the world is going, we’ll soon be flooded with self-congratulatory pics from robotic posers for decades to come…

Cover Photo: NASA

1/10 Kendall Jenner Pairs Bikini With Cowboy Boots For Summer Swimsuit Trend That Makes Us Say ‘Yee-Haw!’ Read more here. Photo: Instagram

2/10 Irina Shayk Shows Off Thong Bodysuit in Sexy Behind-the-Scenes Instagram Snaps Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Lizzo Predicts It’ll Be an ‘Ass-Crack Summer’ With Butt-Cutout Dress Read more here. Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

4/10 Mandatory Style: Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk Rock Thong Jeans in New Trend Our Covid Bods Can’t Pull Off Read more here. Photo: Mugler



5/10 Orlando Bloom Complains He and Katy Perry Don’t Have Enough Sex (Uh, We’d Settle For Once) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Lily-Rose Depp in ‘Voyagers’ Gives Us Our Depp Fix Without Exposing Our Vulnerable Man-Crush Guilt Read more here. Photo: Lionsgate



7/10 Jimmy Fallon v. Jimmy Kimmel: Late Night Hosts Wage Pizza-Making War (Plot Twist: Stanley Tucci Is True Winner) Read more here. Photo: Instagram

8/10 Dom Pérignon Releases Lady Gaga Limited Edition Champagne Bottles (Pairs Perfectly With Chromatica Oreos) Read more here. Photo: Dom Pérignon



9/10 Ranked! TV’s 10 Most Insufferable News Hosts, The Boob-Tube’s Biggest Boobs Read more here. Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

10/10 The Mandatory Michelle Obama Guide For When It’s Safe to Discuss Your Sex Life Read more here. Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.