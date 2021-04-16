Fun / Weird News
Mars Rover Takes Selfie With Helicopter (And You Thought Influencers Were Annoying)

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re so inundated with influencer selfie after influencer selfie on your Instagram timeline that you’d like to chuck your phone into space and never see it again, we have bad news for you. Things aren’t going to be any better on another planet, nor in the future.

How do we know? Because NASA’s Perseverance rover recently stretched out its robotic arm, which had a camera attached, in order to take a selfie with the Mars Ingenuity helicopter. The selfie was actually an amalgamation of 62 separate images that were sequenced together. And then (of course) NASA had to announce the selfie-taking accomplishment on Twitter.

Twitter users were less than impressed.

This isn’t the first time a space bot has photographed itself. The Curiosity Mars rover has also been known to indulge in a selfie. Given the way the world is going, we’ll soon be flooded with self-congratulatory pics from robotic posers for decades to come…

