Meanwhile in Spain: Missing Man Discovered Inside Dinosaur Statue, And We Discover What Some Folks Will Do to Get Their Phone Back

In what feels like an alternate ending to Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, the body of a missing man was found wedged inside the leg of a giant dinosaur statue in Spain. It’s the first time a dinosaur has killed a human being in over 60 million years.

The discovery was made by a father and son after the pair noticed something odd lodged inside the papier-mache stegosaurus. Taking a closer look revealed the body of a 39-year-old man hanging upside down inside the stego’s thigh.

Authorities were called to the scene in Santa Coloma de Gramenet on the outskirts of Barcelona where they believe the victim had died in an attempt to retrieve his cell phone which was found in the foot of the statue. Police haven’t ruled out foul play, but as of now, they are treating the death as accidental while they await the autopsy report.

As bizarre as this incident sounds, it’s not the first time someone has died trying to retrieve their cell phone from an unusual place. In 2014 a woman dropped her phone into a public outhouse and when her husband and mom jumped in to get it, they both suffocated from the noxious fumes. (Shitty way to die.)

Another horrible incident involves a man whose cell phone slid into his apartment building trash chute. He dove in after it and never returned. After three hours, his wife called the police who discovered the man had been crushed by the trash compactor at the bottom of the chute.

One story that sticks out, in particular, is of a woman who had safely escaped her burning house when she realized she’d left her cell phone inside. In a panic, she ran back inside and perished from smoke inhalation.

It seems that since we spend so much of our lives on our phones, we end up believing that’s where our lives are. But next time you drop your phone in the tail-end of a triceratops, remember this: Phones are just cheap bits of silicon and plastic and are as replaceable as a pair of socks. They’re definitely not worth risking your life over. Unless of course, Megan Fox just texted you her home phone number and you haven’t saved it to the cloud yet. In that case, bottoms up.

Cover Photo: LLUIS GENE (Getty Images)

