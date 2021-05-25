Megan Fox Nearly Busts Out of Cutout Gown at Billboard Awards, We Almost Busted Ourselves at the Sight
Megan Fox doesn’t need to do much to wow us. (Hello, “fox” is right there in her name.) She makes us weak in the knees with her Instagram. Her interviews turn us on (even the ones about motherhood). But a hot cutout dress only stokes her reputation for being a vixen. She wore said frock at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.
The black Mugler gown featured a crisscross cutout bodice that showed off her breast assets – we mean, “best” assets, which do happen to include her breasts in addition to her abs – and a sheer, ruched midi skirt that hugged her legs. Think the sexiest swimsuit you can imagine with a see-through wrap around the bottom. That was this dress. And it was a knockout. We can’t imagine anyone other than Fox pulling this look off – not even Kim Kardashian, who is also a Mugler fan.
Unfortunately, Fox showed off her skin-baring wardrobe selection on the red carpet alongside Machine Gun Kelly, who couldn’t be bothered to button up his shirt. (We can’t even with that guy; how did he get her?) The touchy-feely couple even indulged in a little stomach-turning PDA (story for another post). We really don’t want to live in a world where someone as alluring as Fox is attached to such unattractive trash. And yet, here we are, grateful for a fleeting glimpse of her curves, even if they are being gripped by another dude’s manicured hands. Sigh.
Cover Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
