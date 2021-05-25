Machine Gun Kelly Paints Tongue Black For Billboard Awards, Immediately Puts It Megan Fox’s Mouth
In the same way that everything Megan Fox does turns us on, everything Machine Gun Kelly does grosses us out. He was in prime form on Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards, for which he painted his tongue black.
We don’t know where he got this idea or why he thought it was a good one, but since when has reason or rationality factored into anything MGK does? The man is an enigma, and we don’t mean that as a compliment.
Regardless of why he felt the need to dye his tongue the color of decay, the rocker documented the process on an Instagram story with the caption “special accessory for tonight @bbmas.”
As if that weren’t vile enough, he brought his tongue out on the red carpet – first for a few paparazzi shots, and then to make out with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, as she pawed his crotch.
Despite Fox’s hard-on-inducing dress, we have to admit: PDA has reached a new low, people. And this display is icky enough to turn us off of kissing forever.
Hate him though we do, MGK took home the award for Top Rock Album for Tickets to My Downfall. He also received nominations for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song (for “my ex’s best friend”).
Some guys really do have it all – except looks. That’s one department where MGK is sorely lacking. But he can go lick that wound with his nasty little tongue…or ask Fox to lick it for him.
Cover Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
