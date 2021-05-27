Meanwhile in Florida: High School Photoshops More Clothing Onto Female Students’ Yearbook Cleavage, That Doesn’t Sound Like Florida

Given how hot – and trashy – Florida is, you’d think the Sunshine State would be down with skimpy tops and a little cleavage. But you’d be wrong.

Bartram Trail High School is taking heat after it added additional clothing onto 80 yearbook pictures of female students who were deemed to be “out of dress code” on picture day. Whoever tinkered with the pics copied and pasted fabric over the students’ chests and shoulders. They did such a subpar job, it’s become a joke among the students.

“There’s a black box over my chest and the cardigan on the side is like moved over and it looks really awkward and I was very confused,” freshman Riley O’Keefe told News4Jax.

Surprisingly, parents were pissed that their teens’ bodies were being shrouded without their consent.

“I think it sends the message that our girls should be ashamed of their growing bodies, and I think that’s a horrible message to send out to these young girls that are going through changes,” a mom named Adrian Bartlett told the St. Augustine Record.

The school stands by its janky Photoshopping job, claiming that it reserves the right to alter yearbook pictures; it was either that or leave the so-called scantily-clad ladies out of the yearbook entirely.

There’s really only one way to respond to this travesty – get the boys to boycott the yearbook. There’s nothing for them to see there now, anyway. And it’s only a matter of time until all the graduating senior girls start popping on OnlyFans.

Cover Photos: YouTube

