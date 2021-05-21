Meanwhile in Florida: Alligator Chases People in Wendy’s Parking Lot, That’ll Help Work Off Those Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers
Photo: George Shelley Productions (Getty Images)
When we see weird stories out of Florida, there’s usually a “Florida man” doing something ridiculous and anti-social. Either that or an alligator. You can roll the dice and there’s a 50/50 chance the story will be about one of those two topics. Seriously, go take a look. America’s basement makes headlines for those two topics almost exclusively. Also, when it comes to gator stories, they usually center around a massive prehistoric beast meandering around a public golf course or laying in the middle of a busy street. Recently, a story came out of the “Sunshine State” that, for once, wasn’t about a gator on a golf course. This story is about a gator terrifying Baconator fans in a Wendy’s parking lot.
We know that’s not really all that different, but you can simply drive around a gator in the road or skip a golf hole when a fat reptile refuses to move out of the way. But, if you’re hankering for some juicy burgers and crispy, salty fries from a red-haired mascot, you really don’t want to deal with an alligator roaming the parking lot.
But we get it. According to Lee County Sheriff’s, the gator was simply “hangry”. This was their description after responding to calls from Wendy’s employees asking for someone to please come remove this rambunctious reptile.
This isn’t simply because it sat in the middle of the drive-thru lane and hampered hungry drivers. It was literally chasing people in the parking lot hoping to take a bite out of them instead of a Double Stack.
The local sheriffs showed up with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to relocate the six-foot gator that was menacing fast-food fans. Luckily, it was captured without incident and everyone was free to stuff their faces with fries and guzzle down Frosties once again.
1/12
Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Instagram
2/12
Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)
-
3/12
Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: New York Post / Newsflare
4/12
Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)
6/12
People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Portra (Getty Images)
-
7/12
Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)
8/12
‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)
-
9/12
TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: TikTok
10/12
Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Pamela Coffey
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: New York Post
12/12
Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office