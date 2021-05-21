Meanwhile in Florida: Alligator Chases People in Wendy’s Parking Lot, That’ll Help Work Off Those Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers

Photo: George Shelley Productions (Getty Images)

When we see weird stories out of Florida, there’s usually a “Florida man” doing something ridiculous and anti-social. Either that or an alligator. You can roll the dice and there’s a 50/50 chance the story will be about one of those two topics. Seriously, go take a look. America’s basement makes headlines for those two topics almost exclusively. Also, when it comes to gator stories, they usually center around a massive prehistoric beast meandering around a public golf course or laying in the middle of a busy street. Recently, a story came out of the “Sunshine State” that, for once, wasn’t about a gator on a golf course. This story is about a gator terrifying Baconator fans in a Wendy’s parking lot.

We know that’s not really all that different, but you can simply drive around a gator in the road or skip a golf hole when a fat reptile refuses to move out of the way. But, if you’re hankering for some juicy burgers and crispy, salty fries from a red-haired mascot, you really don’t want to deal with an alligator roaming the parking lot.

But we get it. According to Lee County Sheriff’s, the gator was simply “hangry”. This was their description after responding to calls from Wendy’s employees asking for someone to please come remove this rambunctious reptile.

This isn’t simply because it sat in the middle of the drive-thru lane and hampered hungry drivers. It was literally chasing people in the parking lot hoping to take a bite out of them instead of a Double Stack.

The local sheriffs showed up with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to relocate the six-foot gator that was menacing fast-food fans. Luckily, it was captured without incident and everyone was free to stuff their faces with fries and guzzle down Frosties once again.