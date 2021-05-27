New Studded Condom Ensures Every Woman Gets a Stud by Technicality, We’re Just Happy to Put It On Correctly After a Year Off

Nothing in post-quarantine life is certain except sex and tacos. With “Vaccinated and DTF” t-shirts selling like hotcakes, people are literally wearing their horniness on their sleeves. But while vaccination may protect you from the ill effects of Covid, it won’t do much for viruses of the sexually transmitted kind.

Luckily, while the pandemic has been a bumpy road for all, condom companies haven’t been asleep at the wheel. SKYN, the #1 non-latex johnny makers are introducing a brand new schlong sheath that’s turning every guy into a stud by technicality. Wait, what?

‘Excitation’, the newest addition to SKYN’s line of snuggly companions features a unique wave design with stimulating studs guaranteed to shake the cobwebs off your bed knobs and broomstick. Built with a cooling, long-lasting lubricant, the extrasensory experience is the perfect re-entry to life in the bedroom.

If you’ve been seriously socially distancing over the past year, then dating has been a slippery slope to loneliness. Thankfully, now that there’s light on the Covid horizon, the long night of isolation-induced despondency is coming to an end. But like a man returning from space (or a trip to Trader Joe’s), it’s always better to come back with a treat in hand (like miniature chocolate chip cookies or a sweet spangled condom).

To finish with a baseball metaphor (as all sex pep talks do), SKYN’s new post-quarantine studded prophylactic is a hard-swinging, walk-off home run. And when it comes to great condom design we’ve always been a firm believer in the Field of Dreams approach: If you build it, they will come.

Cover Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)

1/12 Kim Kardashian Posts ‘Single and Ready’ Workout Bikini Photo With Platinum Hair, It Doesn’t Make Sense and We Don’t Care Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 Meanwhile in New York: Teacher Sucked Man’s Nipples During Zoom Class, A Lesson No Student Will Ever Forget Click here for more weird news. Photo: 1001nights (Getty Images)



3/12 Sex Doll Rants About Human Race ‘Shitshow,’ Watch Her Shame You Just Like Real Girlfriend Would! Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post / Newsflare

4/12 Meanwhile in Hawaii: Viral Video Shows Girl Battling Shark and Miraculously Surviving, Our Pants However Did Not Fare Well in the End Click here for more weird news. Photo: Martin Barraud (Getty Images)



5/12 Jeff Bezos’ Mid-Life Crisis Looks Amazing In the Form of New $500 Million Superyacht Click here for more weird news. Photo: PAWAN SHARMA (Getty Images)

6/12 People Would Rather Browse Their Dream Homes Than Have Sex, Survey Shows Binging Zillow Is the New YouPorn Click here for more weird news. Photo: Portra (Getty Images)



7/12 Study Finds Top Dealbreaker for Relationships Is Something Your Credit Card Can Help With If You Miss Being Single (And You’re Ready to Post-Pandemic Mingle) Click here for more weird news. Photo: pixelfit (Getty Images)

8/12 ‘Sexy Hunter’ Model on OnlyFans Poses With Dead Exotic Animals, Claims Her Kills Are a Form of ‘Conservation’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: @michaelkashuntingwild (Instagram)



9/12 TikTok Bloating Video of Girl Before and After Eating Shows Some Women Really Do Get Us Click here for more weird news. Photo: TikTok

10/12 Meanwhile in Missouri: Couple Finds Live Bomb in Backyard, First Post-Pandemic Party Looks to Be a Bang Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pamela Coffey



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested After Stealing 2 Police Cruisers in Wild Car Chase (Says If You Love What You Do, You’ll Never Have to Lease a Car) Click here for more weird news. Photo: New York Post

12/12 Meanwhile in Maryland: Arsonist Watches DIY Housefire With Roommate Inside From Comfort of Lawnchair, Likely a Dishwasher Disagreement That Went Up in Flames (Video) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.