In case you’ve been living under a rock, Bridgerton has officially become the most-watched show in Netflix history. You could say the success is due to the awesome set design, the detailed costumes, and the perfect casting. Or you could be honest and tell it like it is: Bridgerton is an eight-hour-long thirst trap.

Which is clearly just the thing we needed to take the edge off. Thanks to the pandemic, Netflix and Chill has become a solo adventure. Thankfully, Bridgerton has fulfilled our post-pandemic fantasies by popping the lid off the sexual repression 82 million of us (and counting) are forced to feel right now.

The runaway success of the show has led to a rather uncharacteristic move by Netflix. Known for terminating hit shows after three seasons to keep their bottom line intact, the sultan of streaming has greenlit Shonda Rhyme’s latest crowd-pleaser for four seasons.

Sadly, Regé-Jene Page will not be returning for season 2, as the series is designed to feature new courtships each season. The news has left fans wondering if the next leading man will make our hearts throb half as hard as the Duke of Hastings did? (Or lick a spoon half as well?) The answer is, probably not.

Sigh. The only question now is, will Netflix’s bet on horniness pay off? Our money is on a modern-day baby boom, with a total rebrand from Netflix and Chill to Netflix and Pregnant. Help us cash in on our (totally legal) retirement plan by checking out the horniest original series on Netflix right now (ranked and spanked). This should tide you over until the next lovebirds of Regency take flight later this year (or at least until your dating apps start blowing up again).

1/10 10. 'Easy' This anthology series about sex and relationships probes human desire in a positive way, taking us through open marriages, mischief at the strip club, and a threesome with Orlando Bloom and Malin Ackerman. Half-hour episodes are easy to swallow and may leave you feeling charged in no time at all.

2/10 9. 'The Witcher' What can we say about a show where the love interests lock eyes across a crowded orgy? Also, there's a lot of bathing (because monster hunting is a dirty job). The show is cheesy, makes no sense at times, and is packed with random nudity, which describes our sex life in a nutshell.



3/10 8. 'Sex Education' This brilliant series about the son of a sex therapist opens with one of the more hilarious sex scenes in recent memory. And while the show evolves into somewhat of a Freudian-impulse character study, the sexual undertones never relent. Warning: Tingling sensations may occur as you watch the pleasure principle in action.

4/10 7. 'The Naked Director' There's something particularly unerotic about this series surrounding the real-life story of Toru Muranishi, the man who revolutionized porn in Japan. It's brash and crude - a product of the era it's depicting. Yet, the show is funny, and laughter holds a vital place in the bedroom of life. Plus, did we mention it's about porn?



5/10 6. 'Gypsy' Gypsy is famous for being the shortest-lived Netflix series in history. But during its one and only season, Naomi Watts's penchant for sensuality is on full display as a therapist who begins a dangerous liaison with her patient's most intimate relations. While the show isn't great television, it charts a course for sexual awakening, a place we hope to visit once border restrictions are lifted.

6/10 5. 'Ingobernable' We haven't left the house in so long, we almost forgot the rest of the world is sexy as hell. This Spanish language original about the first lady of Mexico dives into sexual power dynamics like a dolphin on Cialis. From the famous desk "date" to the sensual shower "meeting," there's an erotic undertone to the series that often ends in confrontational coitus.



7/10 4. 'Elite' Prep school is all about threesomes and murder, right? At least that's what Spanish Netflix show Elite would have us believe. While it's not the most realistic depiction of student body life, it's exactly the kind of make-believe our inner horndogs need after a year in the kennel.

8/10 3. 'She's Gotta Have It' A show about a single millennial in New York simultaneously dating four suitors (including another woman) is chock full of all the sexually liberating encounters you'd expect. Based on Spike Lee's 1986 debut, the updated version keeps things light, turning a summer sexcapade into the rollicking good time we envision for our own season of release.



9/10 2. 'Jessica Jones' and 'Luke Cage' It turns out, superheroes have great sex. While the rest of the Marvel universe barely has time to date, this Marvel/Netflix team-up chose a different path. The result is scintillating. Humanizing, yet full of the athletic humdinging you'd expect from a couple gifted with superhuman strength whose clothes are one flex away from shredding apart.

10/10 1. 'Sense8' What happens when you unite eight strangers who share an uncanny super connection? Save the world? Nope. Have non-stop orgies. Spoiler alert: The literal climax of the entire series is also a literal orgiastic climax. To give you an idea of the graphic nature of Sense8, an adult film production company offered to make season 3 after Netflix canceled it. So yeah, if this show doesn't get your mojo working, you may not have a pulse.

