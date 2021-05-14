Mandatory TikTok: The Funniest Dad Videos You Will Hate How Much You Love
If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.
Dad videos are the epitome of all that makes TikTok great. Dads are awkward, embarrassing, and have no idea how to use social media. But that doesn’t mean they can’t go viral. In fact, the sheer number of dad-themed videos prove that we find father figures hilarious.
We’ve rounded up the funniest dad videos on TikTok. You’ll hate how much you love them.
Cover Photo: @likenastya (TikTok)
@ceymoneMy dad is watering plants in the rain! ##funnyvideo ##funnydad ##funnycomedy♬ original sound – Ceymone @likenastya##nastya ##likenastya ##dad ##funnydad ##blogger ##forkids ##kidschannel ##ballons♬ Cuz I Love You – Lizzo @milliejanerichardsonHe’s not dancing to it anymore NOT A FAN ##WAP ##wapreactionchallenge ##wapreaction ##dadwapchallenge ##funnydad ##dadoftiktok ##fyp ##foryou ##funny♬ original sound – Millie Jane @glennshares##dadsoftiktok ##dads ##dadjokes ##dadlife ##texas ##cozyathome ##nap ##naptime ##funnydad ##weekend ##weekendvibes♬ original sound – AKToX @zac.kayLanded in Singapore and I think the shower may be too small for some!! ##ukcomedy ##comedy ##funnydad ##dadjokes ##fatdad ##fyp ##foryou ##singapore♬ Monsters, Inc – Gustav Lundgren & Unit @lil_staceI can’t take my Dad anywhere… ##fyp ##foru ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##viral ##dadsoftiktok ##viralvideo ##dad ##lol ##fy♬ original sound – Lil Stace @heather_klattWholesome Dad Content: Avocado Toast Edition ##fyp ##comingofage ##TikTokFood ##dadsoftiktok ##girldad♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod @lil_staceI thought it was a rather fitting gift ##dad ##fyp ##foru ##xyzbca ##viral ##foryoupage ##viralvideo ##dadsoftiktok ##lol ##gift♬ original sound – Lil Stace @yourkoreandad##pov What’s your favorite thing to get at ##fiveguys ? ##yourkoreandad ##dadsoftiktok ##korean ##mukbang ##burger ##fries ##wholesome♬ original sound – Nick Cho @just_dad_Reply to @cloudgorl Small Dad or Giant Dinosaur Leaves? ##fyp ##dadsoftiktok ##funny ##desperados♬ original sound – Just Dad @christianhobieThings my dad and most likely all of them do ##dadjokes ##foryou ##fyp ##4u ##dad ##homedepot ##mow ##foryoupage ##xyzbca ##moodflip ##HurtMyFeelings♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot @juliehanelineThank [email protected] for the idea! ##tapin ##tapinchallenge ##dadsoftiktok ##dads ##MeetMyParents ##GreekFreakOut ##trending ##funnydads♬ original sound – Julie Haneline @jaylosacome on dad! it’s called fashion ##harrystyles ##vogue ##onedirection ##dadsoftiktok ##funnydads ##mensfashion♬ original sound – Jay @adarjnWhy ##dad ##vr ##funnydads ##dadsoftiktok ##parents ##vrfails ##funny ##funnydad ##funnyvideo ##lol ##meme ##viral ##fyp ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryou ##fy ##fypage♬ Party Girl – StaySolidRocky
