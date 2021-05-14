Mandatory TikTok: The Funniest Dad Videos You Will Hate How Much You Love

If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.

Dad videos are the epitome of all that makes TikTok great. Dads are awkward, embarrassing, and have no idea how to use social media. But that doesn’t mean they can’t go viral. In fact, the sheer number of dad-themed videos prove that we find father figures hilarious.

We’ve rounded up the funniest dad videos on TikTok. You’ll hate how much you love them.

Cover Photo: @likenastya (TikTok)

