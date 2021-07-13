New ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Is ‘Bridgerton’ Without All That Yacking
Peacock is getting in on the Bridgerton fandom by creating a brand-new dating show that will appeal to lovers of period romance novels. It’s called Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and it’s inspired by the Jane Austen novel of the same name which has already been subjected to a film adaptation starring Keira Knightley and a miniseries featuring Colin Firth.
According to a press release, the Regency-style dating show will focus on “a heroine looking for her duke” and will be filmed in a castle in the English countryside. Contestants will get to know one another during activities like carriage rides and archery lessons and will communicate via hand-written letters.
The show is still in the casting phase. If you’re single and over 21, this might be your chance to have a regal adventure (no chastity belt necessary).
“Is modern dating life failing you? Do you long for a night of romance, chariot rides, and balls? Do you want to find love in a beautiful, international location?” the online application asks. If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, you might as well apply, because you could get whisked away “to experience what dreams are made of and be fully immersed in a time-traveling quest for love!”
Sounds sort of exciting. And if they’re basing this show on Bridgerton, there’s gotta be some hot and heavy bodice-ripping at some point, right?
Cover Photo: Netflix
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kylie Jenner Rocks 34-Year-Old Dress For Reunion With Travis Scott, She Could Just Wear Us Instead (That Would Be OK)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Kim Kardashian Won’t Tame Sexy Style As a Lawyer, Let the Record Show She Failed Baby Bar Twice Already
Read more here.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Model Martha Hunt Shows Off Baby Bump in Sexy Bikini Instagram Photo, Nice Way to Start Any Week
Read more here.
Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/10
Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Staycation Style in Topless Bikini Pic on Instagram (If Only She Were Looking For a Roommate!)
Read more here.
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like a Brother,’ Basically the Last Thing Any Man Wants to Be to a Woman
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
6/10
Alex Rodriguez Parties With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus (This Is All Starting to Feel a Little Incestuous, Guys)
Read more here.
Photo: Gotham / Contributor and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Dave Chapelle Joins Foo Fighters Onstage For Rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Madison Square Garden, Making Him the Second Best Dave in the Band
Read more here.
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Will Smith Hilariously Reacquaints Himself With the Gym Post-Quarantine in Fresh Instagram Video
Read more here.
Photo: @willsmith (Instagram)
-
9/10
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Go Old and Gray For Voting Rights PSA, We’re Still Into It Though
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Read more here.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)