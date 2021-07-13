New ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Dating Show Is ‘Bridgerton’ Without All That Yacking

Peacock is getting in on the Bridgerton fandom by creating a brand-new dating show that will appeal to lovers of period romance novels. It’s called Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance and it’s inspired by the Jane Austen novel of the same name which has already been subjected to a film adaptation starring Keira Knightley and a miniseries featuring Colin Firth.

According to a press release, the Regency-style dating show will focus on “a heroine looking for her duke” and will be filmed in a castle in the English countryside. Contestants will get to know one another during activities like carriage rides and archery lessons and will communicate via hand-written letters.

The show is still in the casting phase. If you’re single and over 21, this might be your chance to have a regal adventure (no chastity belt necessary).

“Is modern dating life failing you? Do you long for a night of romance, chariot rides, and balls? Do you want to find love in a beautiful, international location?” the online application asks. If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, you might as well apply, because you could get whisked away “to experience what dreams are made of and be fully immersed in a time-traveling quest for love!”

Sounds sort of exciting. And if they’re basing this show on Bridgerton, there’s gotta be some hot and heavy bodice-ripping at some point, right?

Cover Photo: Netflix

