Rotten Tomatoes Launches Own Streaming Channel on Peacock, Can’t Wait to Give Itself 100 Percent On Rotten Tomatoes

When we’re in need of something good to watch, we rely on Rotten Tomatoes to save us from the dreaded Netflix scroll by telling us what’s hot and what’s not. Consequently, the film and TV review aggregator has saved countless relationships by helping hangry couples decide on what to watch before their dinners get cold. All that cultural goodwill must be paying off because now Rotten Tomatoes is launching its very own 24/7 streaming channel.

Think of it like CNN for movie lovers, with hours of original programming to keep you company when you’re tired of watching actual content and would prefer to watch content about the content you’re not watching. You get it.

The network which is currently streaming on The Roku Channel (before it fans out to Peacock and others), is chock full of entertainment goodies. From exclusive interviews with Hollywood’s biggest stars to behind-the-scenes looks at all your favorite movies, RT promises to tickle your cinephile bone just the way you like it. And did we mention it’s completely free?

Movie fans will also delight in the popular Vs. showdowns, remixed trailers, and the greatest interview moments from the past decade. With new content being added all the time, it won’t be long before Rotten Tomatoes earns itself a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes for being the only channel to bring stoners, seniors, and amateur movie critics together in perfect harmony. Finally.

Cover Photo: jjwithers (Getty Images)

