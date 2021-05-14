Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! The Best of Taika Waititi (As He Sets Sail to Play Blackbeard In HBO Pirate Comedy Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’)

by Josh Plainse

Taika Waititi is present in indies and blockbusters alike, from What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit to Thor: Ragnarok. Whether he’s playing an unusually-polite vampire, a child’s imaginary friend Hitler, or an unusually polite Kronan warrior, Waititi’s off-brand quirk and irreverence are swiftly taking over. His quest for world domination continues as he’s set to star as the (probably unusually polite and) legendary pirate Blackbeard in HBO Max’s upcoming comedy series Our Flag Means Death

The show will reportedly be “loosely based on the true adventures” of Stede Bonnet. He was “a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.” In addition to headlining the series, Waititi will also serve as executive producer and director alongside showrunner David Jenkins (People of Earth). Speaking with Variety, Jenkins said Waititi is “the only man” who could play Blackbeard, calling him, or rather his character “a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane.” In honor of the quite possibly insane, we rank Waititi’s best as a director, writer, and actor.

