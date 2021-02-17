Love and Blunder: Chris Hemsworth’s Stunt Double Can’t Keep Up With Thor’s Muscle Building Regimen

It isn’t easy to bulk up, but for some entertainers, it’s their job. And yet, one body double is having trouble gaining weight at the speed of his supersized doppelganger.

His name is Bobby Holland Hanton, and he’s Chris Hemsworth‘s body double. The duo is working together on Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently shooting in Australia. Hemsworth has transformed himself into “the biggest Thor he’s ever been” for the upcoming Marvel movie, but it’s been hard work for both men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I’m like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well. I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!”‘ Hanton recently told Australian morning radio show Fitzy & Wippa.

Hanton is reportedly eating seven meals a day to stay swole – and it’s killing his appetite. “Every two hours we’re eating. It’s become a chore. I don’t enjoy eating at all every two hours,” he said.

And we haven’t even mentioned what must be an insane weight-lifting regimen. But Hemsworth seems to be coping just fine, unlike his body double.

“I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments,” Hanton said. (Does this guy complain a ton or…?) As for Hemsworth? “But he’s all good. Look at him, he’s a man mountain.”

Hanton is an experienced body double. In addition to Hemsworth, whom he started working with in 2013 for Thor: The Dark World, he’s stepped in for actors like Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Jake Gyllenhaal and his filmography includes Mission Impossible: Fallout, Quantum of Solace, and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.

Honestly, getting paid to work out and eat a ton sounds like a nice problem to have. Then again, Hanton had to have back surgery after the 2020 flick Extraction, thanks to a one-shot fight scene that lasted 12 minutes. Hopefully the 33-year-old is making enough dough as a body double that he can retire early – and get fat and lazy like the rest of us.

Cover Photo: Instagram

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Ranked! The 15 Most Fabulous British Dramas Read more here. Photo: Netflix

2/10 Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have Read more here. Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)



3/10 Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time Read more here. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See Read more here. Photo: Patriot Pictures

6/10 Ranked! 10 Anticipated Indie Films We Can’t Wait For in 2021 Read more here. Photo: Searchlight Pictures



7/10 The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 RIP Larry King: Late Radio Host Wanted to Be Frozen (At Least Until Podcasts Aren’t Trendy) Read more here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 ‘Stranger Things’ Dustin Teases New Nerd Candy Collaboration, Asks Fans to Solve the Mystery of How They’re Made Read more here. Photo: Gaten Matarazzo

10/10 Bruce Willis’ Refusal to Wear a Mask Spawns ‘Die Hard’ Jokes Galore on Twitter Read more here. Photo: Backgrid

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.