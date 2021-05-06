Chris Hemsworth Trolls Milan Soccer Fans in Funny Instagram Post With Crowded Boss Billboard Reveal

It’s not every day you get to troll an entire soccer team fanship and live to tell the tale. Especially when it’s not even your home team. But Chris Hemsworth managed to do just that, casually trolling thousands of Inter Milan fans in his latest hilarious Instagram post.

Taking time out of his busy schedule of bicep curls and promoting massive movie franchises, Hemsworth dunked on a crowd cheering outside the Inter Milan soccer stadium where a humungous billboard of none other than Hemsworth himself gazed out at adoring fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Poking fun at everyone (including himself) the laidback Aussie posted to Instagram: “My sincere thanks to all the passionate Inter Milan fans who turned up to cheer for my Hugo Boss billboard reveal. I thought that they were celebrating their recent victory but those closest to me whom I trust tell me they were there to applaud my choice of going with ‘lazy gaze blue steel’ pose @boss”

Leave it to Hemsworth, the beloved disciple of Derek Zoolander, to simultaneously roast and woo the subject of his caption without breaking a sweat. The model (and actor) is no slouch, set to return to the MCU as Thor in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder dropping early next year. Though it’s his eighth appearance as the God of Thunder, his inclusion in George Miller’s Furiosa may be more impressive. With a budget of $350 million, the prequel to Fury Road will be the biggest movie ever made in Australia, with Anya-Taylor Joy of The Queen’s Gambit-fame taking over the title role.

We look forward to tagging along on that ride when it screeches up to a theater near us in 2023. Until then, we’ll continue to follow the Instagram antics of Hemsworth as he skewers innocent soccer fans around the world. Who will be next?

Cover Photo: @chrishemsworth )Instagram)

