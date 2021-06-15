Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans in Instagram Birthday Post (The Battle of the Best Chris Rages On)
The battle of the Best Chris rages on. Chris Evans turned 40 over the weekend and his Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth couldn’t help but have a little fun trolling him.
“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Sounds nice enough, right? Except the photo Hemsworth posted was of…Chris Pratt. The pic appears to be from the Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder, in which both Hemsworth and Pratt reprise their superhero roles.
Fans were more than down to get in on the prank, with snarky comments and laughing-crying emojis galore.
“Chris Evans looks different,” one wrote.
“Man. Chris has changed over the years,” another quipped.
“Come on…. That’s obviously Chris Pine,” someone else joked.
The whole Best Chris battle started last year, when Chris Pratt was confused for Chris Evans by his own father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, during a telethon.
“Sorry about that. I should know your name, that’s for sure – you’re my favorite son-in-law,” Schwarzenegger apologized.
Pratt replied, “I’m your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite.”
If only celebrities could identify all of the Hollywood Chrises correctly, they could prank them even harder.
Cover Photos: Staff and Vera Anderson / Contributor (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over
Read more here.
Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
2/10
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)
Read more here.
Photo: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)
-
5/10
'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life
Read more here.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
6/10
Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)
Read more here.
Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)
-
7/10
Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy
Read more here.
Photo: @jeffbezos (Instagram)
-
9/10
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)
Read more here.
Photo: Jeopardy
10/10
Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?
Read more here.
Photo: Saban Films