Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans in Instagram Birthday Post (The Battle of the Best Chris Rages On)

The battle of the Best Chris rages on. Chris Evans turned 40 over the weekend and his Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth couldn’t help but have a little fun trolling him.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans,” Hemsworth wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Sounds nice enough, right? Except the photo Hemsworth posted was of…Chris Pratt. The pic appears to be from the Marvel film Thor: Love And Thunder, in which both Hemsworth and Pratt reprise their superhero roles.

Fans were more than down to get in on the prank, with snarky comments and laughing-crying emojis galore.

“Chris Evans looks different,” one wrote.

“Man. Chris has changed over the years,” another quipped.

“Come on…. That’s obviously Chris Pine,” someone else joked.

The whole Best Chris battle started last year, when Chris Pratt was confused for Chris Evans by his own father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, during a telethon.

“Sorry about that. I should know your name, that’s for sure – you’re my favorite son-in-law,” Schwarzenegger apologized.

Pratt replied, “I’m your only son-in-law! I better be your favorite.”

If only celebrities could identify all of the Hollywood Chrises correctly, they could prank them even harder.

Cover Photos: Staff and Vera Anderson / Contributor (Getty Images)

