River of Life: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Welcome Son Named After Late Actor

Oh, boy! Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara are brand-new parents to a son. The couple named the little one River in honor of Phoenix’s late brother, also an actor, who died at age 23 on Halloween in 1993 due to a drug overdose.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky was the one who spilled the beans about the baby’s meaningful name at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival. “He just got a baby by the way,” the director said on Sunday. “A beautiful son called River.”

🚨 Viktor Kossakovsky 📽️, Gunda: He just had a baby Boy who's Called River. ( about Joaquin) pic.twitter.com/WuUISnuTsZ — Max California's Lover (@Paula_FlorV) September 27, 2020

The actors met on the set of Her and officially stepped out as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. They got engaged last year. This is their first child together.

We’ve gotta say, given the number of celebrities naming their kids completely crazy, nonsensical things lately, this is a very classy way to go — and a sweet way to honor a departed sibling. Way to raise the bar!

Cover Photo: Dave J Hogan / Contributor (Getty Images)

