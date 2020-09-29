Culture / Entertainment
Joaquin Phoenix

River of Life: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Welcome Son Named After Late Actor

by Mandatory Editors

Oh, boy! Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara are brand-new parents to a son. The couple named the little one River in honor of Phoenix’s late brother, also an actor, who died at age 23 on Halloween in 1993 due to a drug overdose.

Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky was the one who spilled the beans about the baby’s meaningful name at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival. “He just got a baby by the way,” the director said on Sunday. “A beautiful son called River.”

The actors met on the set of Her and officially stepped out as a couple at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. They got engaged last year. This is their first child together.

We’ve gotta say, given the number of celebrities naming their kids completely crazy, nonsensical things lately, this is a very classy way to go — and a sweet way to honor a departed sibling. Way to raise the bar!

Cover Photo: Dave J Hogan / Contributor (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.