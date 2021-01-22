Culture / Entertainment
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Club of Celebrity Parents With Terribly Named Kids

With everyone in quarantine, celebrities have been able to keep big news on the down-low like never before. The latest late-breaking revelation in the world of the rich and famous? That Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel had another child.

The baby boy was born in 2020, Timberlake revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s awesome and he’s so cute … and nobody’s sleeping,” Timberlake said. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

 

A couple of celebs had already let the cat out of the bag. Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show told Entertainment Tonight that the baby was “adorable and already funny” in November. And Timberlake’s fellow ‘N Sync boy band member Lance Bass told the same outlet that “the baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!”

The baby may be awesome and cute, but his name is definitely not. It’s Phineas. You know, like the animated Disney series Phineas and Ferb. (Or like the Hebrew name that means “oracle.” We’re unsure where these two get their baby name inspiration.)

We suppose we shouldn’t be surprised by the awful moniker – Phineas has a 5-year-old brother named Silas (which means “forest” or “woods” in Latin). Yikes. These kids are going to get teased mercilessly (if school’s ever back in session).

Look, it’s not our business what anyone names their baby, but we’re totally entitled to add it to our growing list of crappy celebrity baby names. Check out some other stinkers below.

