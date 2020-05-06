Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Weird News
Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids (But Whose Is Worst?)

by Mandatory Editors

Celebrities are notorious for attention-grabbing behaviors, and that’s fine as long as they’re the ones subjected to the spotlight. What’s more egregious, and completely unforgivable, is when they subject their kids to international mockery by giving them completely irrational names. The latest celebrity offenders of this heinous crime are Elon Musk and Grimes, who recently welcomed a son.

His name is reportedly X Æ A-12 Musk, which reads like the bastard child of a barcode and a mathematical equation. If this is supposed to be a joke, it isn’t very funny, and if it’s the kid’s real name, well, he’s in for a lifetime of teasing. (Good job, guys.) How does X Æ A-12 Musk compare to other celebrity kids’ monikers? Well, we rounded up some stupid names celebrities have slapped on their offspring, then ranked them.

Cover Photo: ANGELA WEISS / Contributor (Getty Images)

