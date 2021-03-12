Fun / Weird News
Elon Musk

Meanwhile in Texas: Supposed Genius Elon Musk Shares Family Photo From New Home in Arguably Worst Place to Move in 2021

by Mandatory Editors

Elon Musk, the man America just can’t seem to get rid of, recently posted a rare family photo that included himself, his longtime girlfriend Grimes, and the couple’s 10-month-old son X Æ A-Xii. (Pronounced “X Ash A Twelve” if you can stop laughing long enough to say it.)

All the caption said was “Starbase, Texas,” a reference to previous Musk tweets in which he hinted (in a poor imitation of Dr. Seuss) to city development plans.

“Creating the city of Starbase, Texas. From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars,” he tweeted.

Well, it appears Starbase is actually a place? Population: three? We don’t know. This guy is already so far out in his own galaxy that we can’t tell what’s real and what’s his head-in-the-clouds delusions.

Last we heard, Starbase was supposed to be built around SpaceX, the megalomaniac’s aerospace manufacturing company which is based in Boca Chica Village, Texas, and aims to take an all-civilian mission into space by the end of 2021. (Shoot for the moon, land among the stars?) No further details about Starbase have been released. Given the huge winter storm in Texas, however, we don’t have any plans to relocate to the Lone Star State anytime soon, nor does anyone else with common sense.

Honestly, we hope this guy gets on a rocket that gets lost in orbit because we can’t take much more of his outlandish blabbering, idiotic tweets, and stupidly-named babies.

Cover Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.