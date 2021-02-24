Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Gets Baby Bump (‘Cause That’s Not Creepy)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the latest celebrity couple to announce they’re expecting a baby this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the news on Valentine’s Day with a gorgeous black-and-white photo featuring her baby bump. The child will be a little sibling to the couple’s son, Archie.

While the internet swooned over the romantic announcement, the experts at Madame Tussauds Sydney were quietly working…on making over Markle’s wax figure. As if these inanimate doppelgangers weren’t creepy enough, Markle’s now features a new rotund belly beneath a leopard print maternity dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Sydney (@tussaudssydney)

“To celebrate the baby news, today we took Meghan to @wildlifesydneyzoo for a maternity photoshoot…” the caption read. “Dressed in her new maternity outfit and her gorgeous bump, Meghan received belly kisses from Dot the adorable Kangaroo. Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan and soon-to-be big brother, Archie.”

The reason the Sydney branch of the wax figure museum hopped on updating its figure so fast is because that city was the first stop on Meghan and Harry’s 2018 tour after announcing they were expecting Archie. The couple also received their first official baby gifts there.

The wax figure’s bump is considerably larger than the one Markle was sporting in the pregnancy announcement. It looks more like someone just shoved a misshapen pillow under her dress – which would actually give us fewer heebie jeebies than imagining someone shaping a wax stomach on a nude Meghan Markle figure with their own bare hands. But the kissing kangaroo? What is up with that? Is that affection consensual? Because if a kangaroo came up to kiss us, we wouldn’t be all serene and smiling about it.

There’s one detail the wax masters at Madame Tussauds Sydney neglected to incorporate into their display, though: a rainbow. In November, Markle shared in a New York Times essay that she suffered a miscarriage last summer; in the infertility community, a baby after a loss is called a “rainbow baby.”

Oh, well. Stick to what you know, Madame Tussauds – wax figures that send shivers down our spines in all the wrong ways.

