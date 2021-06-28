Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump – And Drops It Like It’s Hot – In Surprise Performance at BET Awards

And here we thought Cardi B couldn’t keep anything private.

At the BET awards on Sunday night, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she is pregnant. And not just a little bit pregnant – big-bellied, waddle-worthy pregnant.

In a reveal that should not have surprised us given her penchant for shock, Cardi B took to the stage to perform with her husband Offset and his group Migos…wearing a sheer paneled bodysuit that exposed her growing bump. She then proceeded to kick ass and bust a move despite the extra heft. Pregnancy hasn’t slowed her down a beat.

The buzz-worthy performance was accompanied by a sexy Instagram pic of a nude Cardi B in plaster cast that covered her breasts and belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“#2!” she captioned the pic in which she tagged Offset, with whom she has an almost 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. The Instagram pregnancy announcement was met with a slew of congratulations from fellow celebrities.

Back on Twitter, civilians had to opine – some more hilariously than others – on the expectant mama’s big news.

If only my pregnant ass could move like that — Kristen Herrera (@kristenerikat) June 28, 2021

That child gonna be more deaf than Beethoven pic.twitter.com/YhlMHsgoRU — Nobody (@GrenTheBritish) June 28, 2021

The kid will be named Probiotic so they match with their sister Kulture — NukaColaAdd1ct (@NukaColaAddict2) June 28, 2021

No word on when the baby is due, but we hope in the meantime that Cardi B will bless us with more beautiful, bump-filled nudes…and dance moves.

Cover Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty Images)

