Cadbury Gets Creamed For Egging on Same-Sex Kisses to Children, Parents Say Stick to Feeding My Kids Polluted Candy

Cadbury cream eggs. They’re the Easter-themed treat we all look forward to each spring. There’s no polite or easy way to eat them; no matter what you do, you’re bound to make a chocolately, creamy mess. But that’s part of the fun. Unfortunately, the company that makes those orbs of ecstasy has landed itself in hot water over its new ad celebrating 50 years of egg-cellence.

“Calling all Eggshibitionists – It’s the Golden Goobilee! Time to celebrate 5 delicious decades! Let the EATertainment begin…” the video’s caption reads. The ad then shows a wide variety of people enjoying the seasonal confection, from “lickers” to “dippers” to “discrEATers.”

But it’s the last few seconds of the ad that has some people up in arms. It’s the “sharers” section, in which a gay couple each takes a bite off either end of a Cadbury cream egg. The shot is as provocative and sensual as people playing “Suck and Blow.” (But so much better if you get a mouth full of sugar, no?) “Sharers, yea, we are down with that,” the narrator says.

Cue firestorm. The fact that it’s two dudes sharing the egg seems to be the sticking point. A petition (which we will not link to) was started on Citizen Go to “Remove ‘gay Cream Eggs’ advert” and has over 27K signatures as of this writing.

“A recent advertisement for Cadbury’s Creme Eggs features a gay couple engaged in a highly-charged sexually provocative act. In a show of affection, the couple uses their lips and tongue to exchange the contents of a creme egg; an image which many consumers have complained is both disgusting and off-putting,” the petition reads in part. “Cadbury’s are well aware of the religious significance of Easter. Therefore, they are trying to cause gratuitous offence to members of the Christian community during the most important feast in their calendar.”

We’re not Bible scholars, but we don’t remember any mention of Cadbury cream eggs as being part of Jesus’ Easter celebrations. We’re pretty sure these treats fall firmly under the purview of the Easter Bunny (who comes bearing eggs, because that makes sense).

But wait. The haters get even more unhinged.

“Exposing children to sexualised content constitutes a form of grooming. It is well-known that children will often copy what they see on the screen,” the petition concludes.

There are so many assumptions here we don’t even know where to start. This ad was clearly not made to entice children – it’s obviously aimed at adults. Even if children did see it, visual displays of homosexuality do not encourage children to engage in homosexual acts. (We’re sure there are studies that prove this but we are too lazy to go look them up.) Finally, if you’re so worried about your child’s wholesome diet – visual or edible – how about keep them off YouTube and away from processed sweets like Cadbury cream eggs?

OK, problem solved. We don’t know about you, but after watching the ad a few times, the only thing it makes us want to do is buy a wheelbarrow full of Cadbury eggs and eat them seven ways to (Easter) Sunday. Unlike the couple in the ad, however, we won’t be sharing.

Cover Photo: YouTube

