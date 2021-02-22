Living / Fun / Culture / Entertainment

10 Times ‘The Simpsons’ Accurately Predicted Our Weird Future, Including Ted Cruz’s Quick Trip to Mexico

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: 20th Century Fox

If you’re in your 20s, The Simpsons has been on the air your whole life. The iconic cartoon aired for the first time way back in December of 1989 when the Christmas special “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire” aired. For those keeping track, that’s a ridiculous 32 seasons. It’s not surprising that with all the different storylines, this revered show has accurately predicted the future on multiple occasions.
It feels like these Nostradamus-like predictions come up every few weeks.

The newest involves Ted Cruz and his recent ill-fated trip to Mexico. Like many other events, The Simpsons actually predicted this political gaffe. During a season four episode entitled “Marge in Chains,” Mayor Quimby does an interview saying that he’s going to cancel a trip to the Bahamas while he’s actually already in the Bahamas. Why does this fit into the prediction mold? Well, it all happened during a pandemic referred to as “Osaka Flu.”

This makes us think of some of the other times the show accurately predicted the future. Below you’ll find 10 of our favorites.

