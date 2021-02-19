Meanwhile in Texas: The State Is Inundated With Drunk Birds From Berries, Just Keep Them Away From Politics

Photo: Stephen Tripp (Getty Images)

Everyone likes to get a buzz on from time to time. We, as humans are lucky enough to have a ton of choices when it comes to altering our state of mind. We can imbibe a few beers, cocktails, glasses of whiskey (or other liquors), wine, smoke a joint, or enjoy an edible (hopefully not all at once). But birds don’t have it so lucky. First of all, they don’t have fingers which makes making booze difficult. Secondly, they have tiny little brains that can’t possibly grasp the concept anyway. Still, if you live in one Texas city, you might have noticed a large number of drunk birds flying around.

A species of bird is returning to North Texas for the season. While this act on its own wouldn’t be strange, it’s the birds’ actions that are leaving locals scratching their heads. That’s because many of the birds appear to be plastered.

That’s right, many birds are flying around Forth Worth, Texas that seem to be drunk as a skunk. But, they aren’t tipping back tipples of long-aged Scotch. No, they’re getting wasted the natural way, by eating fermented berries.

The birds, called cedar waxwings, always come back to Texas in the late winter, but this year they’ve been flying erratically and slamming into windows. According to Rachel Richter, an urban wildlife biologist with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, eating berries itself isn’t strange. This is the most common food they eat. “Sometimes they eat berries that have fermented and are a little bit past their prime,” she told WFAA-TV.

It seems likely they just don’t realize they’re eating fermented berries. But, maybe, like us, they’ve already seen enough of 2021 to know it’s not any better than 2020 and they just want to get their drink on and forget about it for a while.

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.