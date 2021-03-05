8 Foods to Avoid If You Just Got the COVID Vaccine, That or the Government Just Likes to See You Cry

Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

If you’re like us and you work from home, the odds are that you won’t be getting a COVID vaccine any time soon. But, if you are lucky enough to have one scheduled, you should know that, after you get the vaccine, what you eat or drink might actually impact the effectiveness of the vaccine. This isn’t new information; many studies have found that a person’s diet can impact how their body reacts to a vaccine. Multiple studies have shown that obesity can impact a vaccine’s effectiveness so it’s extremely important to implement a healthy diet before getting your COVID vaccine.

According to various studies, there are ways you can prepare your body to get the most out of the vaccine. Many of the studies have shown that stress, anxiety, and overall diet are extremely important in the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine. In that vein, here are food and drinks to avoid if you actually want the vaccine to work as well as it should.

1/8 French Fries Unless you’re simply looking for comfort in the world of fried foods, French fries won’t do anything for you. Instead, opt for something like broccoli, spinach, or kale. They’re full of antioxidants that can help fight off free radicals (not the band). Photo: Owen Franken (Getty Images)

2/8 Sparkling Wine You might want to celebrate, but don’t do it with Champagne. Right after your vaccine, you should probably skip it (and alcohol in general). Scientists in England say that imbibing three glasses of sparkling wine is enough to reduce the number of white lymphocyte cells in your blood. These are the white blood cell that creates antibodies to attack pathogens. Photo: Jonathan Knowles (Getty Images)



3/8 Cheeseburger You need to eat protein to support antibodies and help boost your immune system. But lean protein is the way to go. Stay away from fatty, indulgent meals. They won’t help you. In fact, you’ll just feel worse. Wait to enjoy that celebratory cheeseburger for a few days. Photo: Claudio Alexandre Cologni (Getty Images)

4/8 Soft Drinks Sugary drinks are a no-go for a post vaccine sip. The vaccine might impact your blood sugar levels so the addition of more sugar is definitely not a great idea. Stick to water and if you want some fizz, grab a sugar free seltzer water. Photo: Nutthaseth Vanchaichana (Getty Images)



5/8 Cake (Don’t) let them eat cake! After receiving your vaccine, the last thing you should have is cake. It’s full of sugar, refined flour, and oil. It might taste great, but it could cause an inflammatory immune response you won’t be very happy with. Photo: Susan Thompson Photography (Getty Images)

6/8 Coffee Sure, we can’t start our day without a cup of coffee. But, the day after your vaccine isn’t a normal day. You might feel groggy and downright miserable. Experts say that while some caffeine is okay, too much can negatively affect your immune system and you’re going to need it. Photo: Jonathan Knowles (Getty Images)



7/8 Processed Foods Stay away from candy bars, potato chips, and prepackaged treats. Processed foods contain a lot of hard-to-spell chemicals and ingredients we should likely never ingest. But definitely not right after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Stick to food you can spell for at least a few days after your second shot. Photo: nkbimages (Getty Images)

8/8 Energy Drinks If you’re an adult, you probably shouldn’t be “Riding the Bull” anyway. Energy drinks are full of caffeine and other stimulants that will put added stress on your adrenal glands. These glands are important in fighting off viruses like COVID-19. Photo: Stephane Grangier (Getty Images)

