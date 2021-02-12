Meanwhile in New York: Indoor Dining Reopens in Time to Give Magical Hospital Getaway to Those Closest to You

New York City is home to over eight million residents from all over the world. One thing they all have in common: They gotta eat. Few people understand this better than Queens native and New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, who announced this week that all indoor dining would be reopening this Friday ahead of Valentine’s Day. While restaurants are only allowed 25 percent capacity, many critics are worried the move, heavily motivated by pressure from the New York Hospitality Alliance, is way off base. But not for the reason you might think.

An ongoing lawsuit filed in the Big Apple on behalf of 72 restaurants is now calling for an emergency motion allowing them to reopen at half capacity.

“Operating at 25 percent is untenable,” says Kenneth Belken, a lawyer representing the eateries.

“The fact of the matter is 25 percent capacity for indoor dining is simply not enough for restaurants to survive,” added nineteen city council members in an open letter to Governor Cuomo.

Though the CDC still lists indoor dining as one of the highest risk activities a person can engage in, New Yorkers are fed up. After all, with some of the best food in the world just out of reach due to lockdown restrictions (and snowstorms), who can blame them for throwing caution to the wind? It’s not like humans eat pizza and cannoli for our health.

In an attempt to make peace with angry restaurateurs, Cuomo is allowing indoor dining to resume two days ahead of schedule so partially vaccinated staff can prepare for the influx of quarantine divorcees. Clearly an elegant solution for all.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, why not give the gift no one expected: A magical getaway to Bellevue Hospital. With just 30 percent availability of hospital beds in the metropolitan area, it’s time to start booking.

Cover Photo: ER Productions Limited (Getty Images)

