Culture / Entertainment
depression celebrities

16 Celebrities Who Don’t Let Depression Hold Them Down (And Neither Should You)

by Erica Rivera

Depression sucks. But if you suffer from it, you’re not alone. Over 300 million people worldwide are experiencing the same thing. And that includes celebrities. As our culture becomes more aware of, and compassionate towards, mental health issues, famous people are speaking out about their struggles with depression – and what helped them overcome it or manage it. A generous few have even established foundations or started programs to help others step out of the darkness and into the light. Read these stories and be comforted and inspired by these kindred spirits who don’t let depression hold them down.

Cover Photo: AMC

Depression hacks: The ‘Mr. Robot’ Guide to Living With Mental Health Issues

Fictional friends: 8 Films about Mental Health to Remind You That You’re Not Alone

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.