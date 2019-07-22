8 Amazon Self-Care Gifts To Give Yourself When You’re Drunk, Down, Or Something In Between

Welcome to peak capitalism, where you won’t ever figure out how to be truly happy on your own. At least, that is, without purchasing something to ease the pain and anxiety of being alive. If you cannot remember the last time you simply enjoyed yourself without suddenly panicking over something, that’s where these radical self-care items come into play. Obviously, this is because finding stillness is rarely about getting enough sleep, toning down your partying, eating good food, and drinking enough water. No, it’s because you need stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. So if it’s stuff you need to ease the existential conundrum of existence, satiate the emptiness with these items.

1/8 iHome Zenergy Portable Sleep Therapy Speaker If self-soothing is an issue for you, look no further than the iHome Zenergy Portable Sleep Light Therapy Speaker. It creates a calming environment anywhere with the portable combination of light and sound therapy. That way you can decompress before you get your zzz's. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Sleepletics Celliant Performance Sheet Set with Two Pillowcases If you're looking to have the best night's sleep of your life, start by adding Sleepletics Celliant Performance Sheet Set to your bedtime routine. It really regulates body temperature so if you're someone who runs hot or cold, it's perfect. We've tested this set and without a doubt recommend them for getting the kind of sleep you usually only dream about. Photo: Amazon

3/8 TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller The only thing better than getting a foot massage is getting both feet massaged at the same time! The TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller gives your feet dual relaxation and acupressure, ensuring you receive a deep reflexology tissue massage each time you use it. Place it under your desk while you're working or by the sofa while you're watching TV to soothe the nerve endings in your feet. This massager works miracles if you're on your feet all day, but even if you're not, don't you deserve to relieve the tension of being alive? Photo: Amazon

4/8 Homesick Scented Candles Sometimes, all we need to feel at ease is a little slice of home. With Homesick Scented Candles you can bring that sense of familiarity wherever you are. Each candle is perfectly formulated to smell like one of the 50 states, so that you can be immediately transported back to the place you want to be. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Urpower Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser The Urpower Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser is a moderately-priced, light-changing diffuser for essential oils. Even if you don't believe in the healing magic of essential oils (and honestly, why should you?), believe in the power of having a good smelling apartment. This bad boy changes colors so you can set the mood however you want while preventing your space from smelling like a foot. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Grace & Stella Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Gold Collagen Eye Masks Sometimes looking good is the key to feeling good. You might not mean to, but maybe you're holding your body hostage by not getting enough sleep, proper nutrition, or getting sufficient water intake. All this can show up in your face in the form of puffy eyes, dark circles, and dry skin. For when your self-care routine needs it most, Grace & Stella Co.'s Anti-Wrinkle + Energizing Eye Masks will refresh and waken up the delicate skin around your eyes, making you feel and look less tired! Photo: Amazon

7/8 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Sometimes, feeling better about ourselves is as simple as improving an essential self-care routine like brushing your teeth. With the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, you can customize your teeth cleaning experience with its three settings: clean, white, and gum care. Plus, by upping your dental game you can stop obsessing about going to the dentist, which is honestly reason enough to get this toothbrush. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask & Sleep Headphones Sometimes, what you need is take a break and block out the world. While you can use the Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask & Sleep Headphones to lull yourself to sleep, it's equally good for meditating. Its Bluetooth fits comfortably around your eyes and has a built-in microphone in case you like to take calls in the dark. Who knows? It's your anxiety and this is how you can manage it. Photo: Amazon

