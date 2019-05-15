Fun / Cannabis / Life Hacks

Zen and the Art of Cannabis Self-Care

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Oliver Rossi (Getty Images)

You can throw a rock any place and hit a weed shop, but are you buying the right things for your own personal self-care routine?

From CBD in literally everything to swank vape pens, there’s truly something for everyone, including those of us that want to simply treat ourselves to a little rest and relaxation. When it comes to self-improvement and treating your body well, the cannabis industry is working tirelessly to make sure your needs are met. Here are the best ways to up your self-care to the next level with cannabis as the focal point.

Smart Smoking: The Best Weed Pens For People Getting High On The Down-Low

Smokin’ strategy: Smart Ways To Stretch Your Weed Until Payday

Are there any cannabis specific self-care activities you partake in that relieve life’s stressors? Let us know what they are in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.