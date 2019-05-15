Zen and the Art of Cannabis Self-Care

You can throw a rock any place and hit a weed shop, but are you buying the right things for your own personal self-care routine?

From CBD in literally everything to swank vape pens, there’s truly something for everyone, including those of us that want to simply treat ourselves to a little rest and relaxation. When it comes to self-improvement and treating your body well, the cannabis industry is working tirelessly to make sure your needs are met. Here are the best ways to up your self-care to the next level with cannabis as the focal point.

1/6 The Cannicure Before you designate this self-care luxury "for ladies," hear us out. The Cannicure from Los Angeles-based manicure chain Bellacures is a divine way to relieve stress. Their signature canni-mani and canni-pedi achieve maximum chill due to the cannabis-based Kush Queen products used. These products include CBD bath bombs, hand and foot scrubs, lotions, and of course...chocolates. Photo: Bellacures

2/6 Habit Chillers Habit's sparkling drinks have been one of the most refreshing ways to consume CBD and THC since they debuted. However, their entire line of new drinks called Chillers are out-of-this-world good. Habit's Chillers come in a wide variety of flavors including sugar-free Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Sunrise, and Tropical Punch. A few sips of these bad boys will have you maxing and chillaxing. Plus, they're made with real fruit and Habit's world-class 1:1 and 25:1 CBD to THC tinctures! So you have the option to simply wind down or actually get effed up. Photo: Habit

3/6 Cannabis Supper Club If you consider yourself to be a foodie and a marijuana connoisseur, then the Cannabis Supper Club is for you. They put on some of the coolest food and drink marijuana events around. But a ticket to paradise is gonna cost you, which shouldn't be a surprise since ganja is the focal point of the meal. However, if fine dining curated for the modern cannabis connoisseur sounds like your jam, sign up for their mailing list to be alerted for their Los Angeles-based events and meals. Photo: Cannabis Supper Club

4/6 Mondo Powder Mondo Powder is an all-natural dissolving cannabis powder you can mix in something as simple as water or use as a base for your morning smoothie. It's essentially a powdered tincture that comes in CBD and THC. Its gentle and functional high highlights a productive lifestyle. Mondo Powder is made from Blue Dream flowers and is a perfect mix of balanced full body relaxation with a gentle cerebral invigoration. It's the essential daytime medication for stoners who have shit to get done. Photo: Mondo Powder



5/6 Somatik Infused Cold Brew Coffee If the idea of top-notch cold brew mixed with CBD or THC makes your heart flutter, then Somatik Infused Cold Brew is for you. Their cold brew made from single origin coffee is infused with either THC or CBD, taking your midday pick-me-up to the next level. Their infused coffee is faster acting and more bioavailable than other edibles, so you end up with a clear and euphoric mind and relaxed body. Just like nature intended. Photo: Somatik

6/6 Apothecanna Calming Body Oil The best way to take things from a 10 to a two is with the healing powers of a good massage. For that, you need a good massage oil like Apothecanna Calming Body Oil. This moisturizing body oil is made with calming plant extracts like chamomile, lavender, frankincense, and of course, CBD. Use it when you're stressed out, your body's sore, or to soothe a topical irritation. If you have problems shifting gears into sleepy time, try applying it directly to your temples, chest or pulse points and thank us later. Photo: Apothecanna

Are there any cannabis specific self-care activities you partake in that relieve life’s stressors? Let us know what they are in the comments!

