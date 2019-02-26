Deleting Facebook for a Month Might Be the Key to Happiness

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Mental health is one of the most important issues in society today. So many people find themselves sad, anxious, or even depressed on a day-to-day basis. What might just help those sour moods, according to some recent research, is deleting Facebook off your phone.

A study done by Stanford and New York University revealed that removing the popular social media app immensely helped people’s moods. By stepping away from Facebook for a month, people became less anxious, lonely, and depressed in comparison to those with their noses in their phones.

Instead of scrolling through annoying relatives and their politically charged rants, people did other things that made them happier. The study saw people spending more time with friends and family — in-person, not through chats — and their well-being improved overall.

Not only were they being more social in real life, but they also picked up less political news and information. Without this stuff, people were arguing less about what some idiot tweeted or politician lied about. It was glorious.

