The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s New Baby Name

by Mandatory Editors

Well, that sure snuck up on us like a sneaky toddler with a stinky diaper. In an Instagram post earlier today, Colin Jost announced the birth of his first child with Scarlett Johansson.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he posted in a message on the social media platform.

 

He followed the slide of the announcement with: “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks.” (That’d be Michael Che, Jost’s Weekend Update co-host on SNL.) He also added the hashtags #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy, and “#we’regoingtodisneyworld.

While we’re delighted for the couple’s new bundle of joy, we have some serious follow-up questions about the baby’s name. For instance: Is he serious about this baby name or is it a joke? Did they name him “Cosmo” after Cosmo Kramer of Seinfeld fame? Or were they referring to the flower? (Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter named RoseDorothy.) Are they super fans of the cocktail? Is this some kind of cosmic moniker? We don’t know.

Of course, no topic is off-limits for social media, not even a brand-new baby’s name. Twitter went wild with humorous reactions to the news. We hand-picked the funniest tweets of the bunch.

And with that, Cosmo Jost officially joins the list of celebrity kids with terrible names

