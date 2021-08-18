The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s New Baby Name

Well, that sure snuck up on us like a sneaky toddler with a stinky diaper. In an Instagram post earlier today, Colin Jost announced the birth of his first child with Scarlett Johansson.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he posted in a message on the social media platform.

He followed the slide of the announcement with: “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks.” (That’d be Michael Che, Jost’s Weekend Update co-host on SNL.) He also added the hashtags #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy, and “#we’regoingtodisneyworld.

While we’re delighted for the couple’s new bundle of joy, we have some serious follow-up questions about the baby’s name. For instance: Is he serious about this baby name or is it a joke? Did they name him “Cosmo” after Cosmo Kramer of Seinfeld fame? Or were they referring to the flower? (Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter named RoseDorothy.) Are they super fans of the cocktail? Is this some kind of cosmic moniker? We don’t know.

Of course, no topic is off-limits for social media, not even a brand-new baby’s name. Twitter went wild with humorous reactions to the news. We hand-picked the funniest tweets of the bunch.

And with that, Cosmo Jost officially joins the list of celebrity kids with terrible names…

my reaction upon finding out the name of colin jost and scarjo’s baby: pic.twitter.com/0duXJ4t7kQ — lauren (@jldwiig) August 18, 2021

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their baby Cosmo which begs the question, pic.twitter.com/DjkxuP4hi7 — Daisy Rae (@x0cheddarbae) August 18, 2021

cosplaying as the Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson baby so I can get into an SNL after party pic.twitter.com/uIRTW0RrUB — arielle (plebeian shiv roy) (@jesterbestie) August 18, 2021

Very cool of ScarJo and Colin Jost to name their kid after my cat. Honored. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 18, 2021

me: colin jost and scarjo just had their baby and the name is COSMO her: omg that baby’s gonna be seeexxxy me: you wanna rephrase that? — Miasma (@miasma612) August 18, 2021

NOT COSMO??? THATS NOT REAL RIGHT???? COSMO JOST???? NO????? this is why i said we shouldn’t let colin jost name a child — liv !! (@W1CAWABE) August 18, 2021

my expectations were low for the celeb baby name but there’s no way scarlett johansson and colin jost actually named their baby “cosmo” bc wtf — callie | spn 10×12 (@rollisis) August 18, 2021

i think Colin Jost and ScarJo naming their baby Cosmo rules. we should all name our babies after alcoholic beverages considering they are responsible for 75% of babies — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 18, 2021

Congrats to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on their new baby, Cosmo! To honor the event, I painted this portrait of their child. pic.twitter.com/lMMAVW8gwv — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) August 18, 2021

colin jost naming his kid cosmo is the most colin jost thing to do — emily andy samberg day (@L4UFEYSONS) August 18, 2021