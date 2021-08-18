The Funniest Tweet Reactions to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s New Baby Name
Well, that sure snuck up on us like a sneaky toddler with a stinky diaper. In an Instagram post earlier today, Colin Jost announced the birth of his first child with Scarlett Johansson.
“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he posted in a message on the social media platform.
He followed the slide of the announcement with: “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks.” (That’d be Michael Che, Jost’s Weekend Update co-host on SNL.) He also added the hashtags #wegotawaywithitforalongtime, #nokidspolicy, and “#we’regoingtodisneyworld.
While we’re delighted for the couple’s new bundle of joy, we have some serious follow-up questions about the baby’s name. For instance: Is he serious about this baby name or is it a joke? Did they name him “Cosmo” after Cosmo Kramer of Seinfeld fame? Or were they referring to the flower? (Johansson has a 6-year-old daughter named RoseDorothy.) Are they super fans of the cocktail? Is this some kind of cosmic moniker? We don’t know.
Of course, no topic is off-limits for social media, not even a brand-new baby’s name. Twitter went wild with humorous reactions to the news. We hand-picked the funniest tweets of the bunch.
And with that, Cosmo Jost officially joins the list of celebrity kids with terrible names…
Cover Photo: John Shearer / Contributor (Getty Images)
my reaction upon finding out the name of colin jost and scarjo’s baby: pic.twitter.com/0duXJ4t7kQ
— lauren (@jldwiig) August 18, 2021
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost named their baby Cosmo which begs the question, pic.twitter.com/DjkxuP4hi7
— Daisy Rae (@x0cheddarbae) August 18, 2021
cosplaying as the Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson baby so I can get into an SNL after party pic.twitter.com/uIRTW0RrUB
— arielle (plebeian shiv roy) (@jesterbestie) August 18, 2021
Very cool of ScarJo and Colin Jost to name their kid after my cat. Honored.
— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) August 18, 2021
me: colin jost and scarjo just had their baby and the name is COSMO
her: omg that baby’s gonna be seeexxxy
me: you wanna rephrase that?
— Miasma (@miasma612) August 18, 2021
NOT COSMO??? THATS NOT REAL RIGHT???? COSMO JOST???? NO????? this is why i said we shouldn’t let colin jost name a child
— liv !! (@W1CAWABE) August 18, 2021
my expectations were low for the celeb baby name but there’s no way scarlett johansson and colin jost actually named their baby “cosmo” bc wtf
— callie | spn 10×12 (@rollisis) August 18, 2021
i think Colin Jost and ScarJo naming their baby Cosmo rules. we should all name our babies after alcoholic beverages considering they are responsible for 75% of babies
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 18, 2021
Congrats to Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost on their new baby, Cosmo!
To honor the event, I painted this portrait of their child. pic.twitter.com/lMMAVW8gwv
— Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) August 18, 2021
colin jost naming his kid cosmo is the most colin jost thing to do
— emily andy samberg day (@L4UFEYSONS) August 18, 2021
How Scarlett JOhansson and Colin JOst had a baby and didn’t name him JoJo I’ll never understand.
— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) August 18, 2021