Scarlett Johansson

The Funniest Tweets About Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Release

by Mandatory Editors

Scarlett Johansson is making waves – and it isn’t because of an upcoming film role. Nope, the nickname ScarJo is on everyone’s tongues because she’s suing Disney for breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, the mouse house really fucked up when it opted to release the actress’ blockbuster film Black Widow on Disney+ on the same day it hit theaters. That move bombed ticket sales for the Avengers spinoff and cost ScarJo a lot of cheddar in box office sales compensation. It’s estimated that as much as $50 million in bonuses was lost because of the decision to stream.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit stated. “Disney chose to placate Wall Street investors and pad its bottom line, rather than allow its subsidiary Marvel to comply with the agreement.”

We know it’s hard to feel sympathy for someone like ScarJo, whose net worth is around $165 million. But the gist of her argument – that artists should be compensated fairly for their work – is totally relatable and valid for anyone who’s tried to make a living in a creative field. In fact, rumors are already swirling that other big stars, like Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, are considering bringing their own legal grievances against Disney.

Let’s swerve on over to Twitter, where users had hilarious takes on this trailblazing move by ScarJo.

