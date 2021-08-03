The Funniest Tweets About Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney Over ‘Black Widow’ Release

Scarlett Johansson is making waves – and it isn’t because of an upcoming film role. Nope, the nickname ScarJo is on everyone’s tongues because she’s suing Disney for breach of contract.

According to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, the mouse house really fucked up when it opted to release the actress’ blockbuster film Black Widow on Disney+ on the same day it hit theaters. That move bombed ticket sales for the Avengers spinoff and cost ScarJo a lot of cheddar in box office sales compensation. It’s estimated that as much as $50 million in bonuses was lost because of the decision to stream.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the suit stated. “Disney chose to placate Wall Street investors and pad its bottom line, rather than allow its subsidiary Marvel to comply with the agreement.”

We know it’s hard to feel sympathy for someone like ScarJo, whose net worth is around $165 million. But the gist of her argument – that artists should be compensated fairly for their work – is totally relatable and valid for anyone who’s tried to make a living in a creative field. In fact, rumors are already swirling that other big stars, like Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, are considering bringing their own legal grievances against Disney.

Let’s swerve on over to Twitter, where users had hilarious takes on this trailblazing move by ScarJo.

Cover Photo: Disney

Legally Blonde 3 but it’s Elle Woods suing Disney on behalf of Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, and Emma Stone — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 30, 2021

Scarjo when disney breached her contract thinking she wouldn’t do shit about it pic.twitter.com/smfWPi4EqE — Kam‎ (@deathlyizzy) July 30, 2021

ScarJo,Emma Stone and Emily Blunt on their way to sue Disney pic.twitter.com/gzqcpmexFa — fitzis waiting for RED(tv) (@BUCK_13x) July 30, 2021

|Breaking| Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt have been cast in a new Charlie’s Angels reboot. Their first mission? Taking down the mouse pic.twitter.com/IQXr0Yi82y — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) July 31, 2021

disney at court when they get sued by scarjo and emma stone: pic.twitter.com/2c6MqJFT6y — Justin TSS (@justin1202_) July 30, 2021

scarjo to disney and disney right back to scarjo: pic.twitter.com/AKJJoqNNiI — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 29, 2021

ScarJo to Disney after seeing Black Widow being released on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/nqxrrRgWSE — Marvel Legion (@Marvel__Legion) July 30, 2021

if scarjo can sue disney we can sue disney for killing natasha romanoff — ًdee (@natashaxrogers) July 29, 2021

scarjo when black widow dropped pic.twitter.com/uE4BHM2k9O — jay (@xternaIs) July 29, 2021

I’m with ScarJo here and I *really* hope an Asian actress plays her in the movie about this lawsuit… https://t.co/XnsDocVHfs — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 29, 2021

Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson have nothing to lose. Cruella and Black Widow are already orphans so Disney can’t kill their parents. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 30, 2021

because i know you’re all DYING to hear my opinion on scarjo v. disney, here it is pic.twitter.com/wiVPZXqPzS — ben barnes lovebot (@patrvchilles) July 31, 2021

ScarJo vs Disney lawsuit pic.twitter.com/KxDxrenUYX — janay’s paddington stan account (@janayjojo) July 31, 2021